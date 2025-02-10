Don’t miss Pacha Ibiza’s first female resident DJ in 2025!

Pacha Ibiza is set to make history this summer with its first-ever female resident DJ. The renowned Canadian DJ and producer Blond:ish will take over the decks every Wednesday from 21 May to 30 July 2025 with her immersive party Abracadabra, promising a fresh and vibrant energy to the island’s nightlife.

Blond:ish, known for her signature blend of uplifting house beats and environmental activism, is thrilled about this milestone in her career. “I’ve been coming to Ibiza since I was 17, so having a residency here means the world to me”, she says. “Expect a fresh energy that you’ll have to experience in person”.

This eleven-week residency is an extension of Abracadabra, a globally recognised party concept that has travelled to some of the world’s most iconic venues, attracting thousands of music lovers. But more than just a party, it is a community, a movement, and a foundation with a strong sustainable focus, aligning perfectly with Blond:ish’s ethos of blending music with purpose.

Her presence at Pacha coincides with the launch of her upcoming album, ‘Never Walk Alone’, which will be released on 14 February 2025 through Insomniac Records. The DJ describes it as “music with intention,” reflecting her philosophy of using sound to create meaningful experiences.

Who is Blond:ish?

Vivie-Ann Bakos, better known as Blond:ish, is a Canadian DJ, music producer, and environmental activist. She is the founder of Bye Bye Plastics, an organisation dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics from music festivals and events.

Although she initially began as a duo alongside Anstascia D’Elene Corniere, Bakos has continued the project solo since 2019, taking it to new heights.

Her career in electronic music took off after meeting Corniere at the Winter Music Conference in 2007. The duo launched their Blond:ish residency at Montreal’s Cherry Nightclub, where their unique sound quickly gained a loyal following. In 2010, they relocated to London, immersing themselves in the city’s vibrant electronic music scene and focusing on music production.

Their breakthrough came in 2012 with the release of the EP ‘Lonely Days’ on Noir Music, which caught the attention of Michael Mayer, head of the Kompakt label, who signed them immediately.

Blond:ish’s journey to Pacha Ibiza: from depeche mode to burning man

Over the years, Blond:ish has collaborated with some of the biggest names in electronic music. She has released music on Get Physical, Kompakt, Leftroom, and Noir, and has been commissioned to remix tracks for Depeche Mode, Pete Tong, Maya Jane Coles, Kate Simko, and WhoMadeWho.

Her deep connection with Tulum led to the production of two more Kompakt EPs, Inward Visions and Wunderkammer, recorded near the Mayan temples between 2013 and 2014.

In 2015, she released her debut album, ‘Welcome to the Present’, under the Kompakt label, followed by her first BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in 2016, recorded in Tulum.

Determined to create a space for female-driven electronic music, the Canadian DJ launched her own record label, Abracadabra, in 2017. The label quickly gained recognition, hosting a dedicated stage at Tomorrowland 2018 and launching Abracadabra TV on Twitch in 2020, bringing live music experiences to a global audience during the pandemic.

Her music has also received critical acclaim, earning Juno Award nominations in 2022 and 2023 for her underground dance singles Waves and Aye Aye.

Beyond the studio, Blond:ish has been a fixture at some of the world’s most celebrated festivals, including Burning Man, Ultra Music Festival, The BPM Festival, Mysteryland, Cercle, Flying Circus, and Echoes from Agartha.

Under the Abracadabra label, she also released a remix of Madonna’s hit ‘Sorry’, further solidifying her reputation as one of electronic music’s most innovative and boundary-pushing artists.

With her new residency at Pacha Ibiza, Blond:ish is set to redefine the island’s nightlife, proving that music, sustainability, and community can go hand in hand.

Don’t miss ‘Abracadabra’ every Wednesday at Pacha Ibiza from 21 May to 30 July 2025!