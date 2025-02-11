Pacha Ibiza, one of the most iconic and revered nightclubs in the world, has officially announced that Australian DJ and producer Sonny Fodera will be taking over a brand-new residency at the legendary venue.

From 16th June to 6th October 2025, the acclaimed house music maestro will headline Monday nights, bringing his signature groove-laden sound to one of Ibiza’s most glamorous dancefloors.

Pacha Ibiza backs Sonny Fodera for an exciting new residency 1

A new chapter in Ibiza’s clubbing scene

Sonny Fodera is no stranger to the global electronic music scene. Over the past decade, he has solidified his reputation as one of house music’s most exciting talents, selling out venues worldwide and amassing millions of monthly listeners on streaming platforms. Known for his infectious beats, deep grooves, and emotive vocal house tracks, his unique style has resonated with fans across the spectrum, from underground house heads to mainstream dance lovers.

This new residency at Pacha marks a significant milestone in Fodera’s career. Speaking about the opportunity, he shared his excitement: “It’s always been a dream of mine to play at Pacha Ibiza. It was the first club I ever visited in Ibiza, and now, to have my own residency there, is absolutely surreal. I can’t wait to bring my sound to the island every Monday this summer!”.

What to expect from Sonny Fodera’s Pacha residency

Pacha Ibiza is renowned for curating some of the most sought-after residencies on the island, and Fodera’s addition is no exception. His 17-week run promises a fusion of high-energy sets, cutting-edge house beats, and a top-tier lineup of guest artists that will elevate the Monday night experience to new heights.

Pacha Ibiza backs Sonny Fodera for an exciting new residency 2

Attendees can expect a sonic journey blending deep, soulful house with uplifting melodies, punctuated by the occasional anthemic drop that has become synonymous with Fodera’s sets. Whether you’re a longtime follower of his music or discovering him for the first time, his Pacha residency is shaping up to be one of Ibiza’s most anticipated events in 2025.

Why Pacha Ibiza?

For over 50 years, Pacha Ibiza has been at the heart of the island’s nightlife, offering an unparalleled clubbing experience that blends luxury, hedonism, and musical excellence. The venue’s iconic cherry logo, extravagant décor, and intimate yet electric atmosphere make it one of the most sought-after destinations for clubbers from around the world.

Pacha’s ability to balance authentic Balearic vibes with modern electronic sounds has attracted some of the biggest names in the industry, and now, Sonny Fodera joins this esteemed list of past and present residents, which includes Solomun, Marco Carola, and CamelPhat.

Pacha Ibiza backs Sonny Fodera for an exciting new residency 3

Plan your trip: how to experience Sonny Fodera’s residency

If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza in summer 2025, make sure to add Monday nights at Pacha to your itinerary. Here’s what you need to know to make the most of the experience:

Tickets & VIP bookings: given the excitement around this new residency, it’s advisable to book your tickets in advance . Pacha also offers VIP table service for those looking to enjoy a more exclusive night out with premium drinks and private seating.

given the excitement around this new residency, it’s advisable to . Pacha also offers VIP table service for those looking to enjoy a more exclusive night out with premium drinks and private seating. Dress code: while Pacha embraces the free-spirited Ibiza energy, the club maintains a stylish dress code . Think chic, effortless glamour – something that fits both the dancefloor and the upscale atmosphere of the venue.

while Pacha embraces the free-spirited Ibiza energy, the club maintains a . Think chic, effortless glamour – something that fits both the dancefloor and the upscale atmosphere of the venue. Pre-club experience: before heading to the dancefloor, consider dining at Pacha’s Lío Ibiza or enjoying a sunset drink at Destino Ibiza, both of which are part of the Pacha Group and offer world-class experiences.

A summer of unmissable music

Ibiza remains the ultimate summer destination for electronic music lovers, and with Pacha Ibiza securing Sonny Fodera for a full-season residency, this year’s lineup is already proving to be spectacular. His shows will bring together international clubbers, house music aficionados, and those simply looking for an unforgettable night in one of the world’s most famous clubs.

Whether you’re a dedicated Sonny Fodera fan or just seeking a night of world-class house music in a stunning setting, this is one residency you won’t want to miss. Secure your tickets now, book your flights, and get ready for an electrifying summer at Pacha Ibiza.