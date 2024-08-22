Summer NYE 2024: are you still unaware of Lío Ibiza’s most awaited party?

The eagerly anticipated Summer NYE, one of the most iconic events from Lío Ibiza, is set to take place this Sunday, 1st September. Why limit the excitement of New Year’s Eve to just one night a year? This signature event, exclusive to Lío, is where reality merges with fantasy and anything can happen.

Prepare to shine in your most elegant and dazzling outfit, as this event is more than just a party—it’s an unforgettable experience. Lío’s Summer NYE brings all the magic of New Year’s Eve to the summer months, complete with a midnight countdown, the traditional 12 grapes, glittering decorations, a spectacular show and even party favours. Every element is designed to immerse you in the spirit of New Year’s Eve, reminding us that at Lío, the impossible becomes possible.

The flavours of Summer NYE

The evening’s menu will be as exceptional as the event itself, with a dining experience crafted to complement the night’s festive theme. Executive Chef Adrián Marín Gimeno has created a luxurious selection of dishes, featuring whole turbot, live lobsters, premium caviar, octopus with roasted tomato sauce and a scallop and prawn ceviche.

These refined and seductive flavours will enhance the celebration, making this Summer NYE a feast for both the palate and the senses.

‘Dangerous Nights’: Lío’s sexiest show

To elevate the experience further, Lío presents ‘Dangerous Nights’, the most provocative and thrilling show it has ever offered. This captivating performance secures Lío’s place as the world’s leading destination for dinner shows.

But the night doesn’t end there—after the midnight celebrations, Lío Club will open its doors for a night of music and dancing. This special Summer NYE edition will feature the renowned promoter Travieso, with electrifying performances by Anthony Godfather and D Martino.

You can look for more information about Lío Ibiza and reserve your spot at Lío Club through this link. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event—experience it for yourself!

Make this Summer NYE at Lío Ibiza a night to remember.