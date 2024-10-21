Halloween in Ibiza is no joke. While the summer party season might have ended, the island’s spooky celebrations are just getting started. If you’re looking for a night of spine-tingling fun, Ibiza has a lineup of ghoulish gatherings that will keep you dancing until the witching hour. From freaky nightclubs to eerie beachside haunts, here’s a guide to the top Halloween events in Ibiza this year.

‘Lost in Wonderland’ at Club Chinois

One of the biggest and most anticipated Halloween parties in Ibiza this year is ‘Lost in Wonderland’ at Club Chinois. Set for 31st October, this event promises a surreal experience that transports partygoers down the rabbit hole into a world of eerie escapism.

Expect cutting-edge tech house and dark techno beats spun by renowned DJs like Tini Gessler, Esther Bronchal, Eli Rojas, and Javier González.

Ibiza's Halloween events 2024: How well do you know the island's darkest side? 1

Costumes are a must for this night of pure indulgence—prepare to be outdone by the wild creativity on display from fellow attendees. Tickets are 40€, and fancy dress is encouraged (you’ll feel out of place if you show up without one).

‘The House of Horrors’ at Pikes Ibiza

If spine-chilling terror is what you’re after, ‘The House of Horrors’ at Pikes Ibiza is the place to be. On the night of Halloween, this iconic hotel transforms into a terrifying haunted house where ghouls, goblins, and other monsters come out to play.

Pikes is known for its extravagant productions, so expect to step onto the set of a horror film, complete with latex, blood, and wild costumes.

This year’s event promises an unforgettable lineup of surprise musical performances across various spooky-themed venues like Freddies and the Bathtub Club. While tickets for this event have sold out, you can still join the waiting list.

‘Namaste Halloween’ at Club Akasha at Las Dalias

For those who want a more bohemian vibe, ‘Namaste Halloween’ at Club Akasha is a must-attend. Set in the famous Las Dalias, this party offers a unique blend of live music and electronic beats, all set against the backdrop of the vibrant hippy market.

The night begins in the garden of Las Dalias at 7 pm, with live performances, before moving inside Akasha for an immersive experience filled with surprises.

Ibiza's Halloween events 2024: How well do you know the island's darkest side? 2

Namaste is known for its eclectic crowd, so you can expect a mix of Ibiza’s spiritual community and hardcore party lovers dancing together under the moonlight. Be sure to grab tickets in advance, as this event is sure to be packed.

Halloween at Roto Ibiza

For a more laid-back yet equally eerie experience, check out Halloween at Roto Ibiza. Located in Marina Botafoc, this stylish venue is hosting a party filled with spooky surprises and great music.

With a more intimate vibe compared to some of the larger clubs, Roto is perfect for those looking to mix chilling encounters with more relaxed socialising.

The party kicks off at 8 pm, and as always, costumes are a must. Reservations are required, so make sure to book your spot early.

Ibiza's Halloween events 2024: How well do you know the island's darkest side? 3

Ibiza has long been known for its legendary party scene, and Halloween is no exception. While Halloween may have traditionally been a quieter time on the island, the last decade has seen it grow into a full-blown season closer, with clubs, restaurants, and venues going all out to create unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re into high-energy club nights, spiritual gatherings, or chic soirées, Halloween in Ibiza has something for every partygoer.

Get ready for a night of mystery, madness, and mayhem as Ibiza once again proves it knows how to celebrate Halloween in style. From the haunting beats at Club Chinois to the surreal extravagance of Pikes, and the bohemian charm of Club Akasha, these events promise a Halloween night you won’t forget. Just be sure to come dressed in your scariest attire—you’ll need it to keep up with the island’s Halloween enthusiasts!