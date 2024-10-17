What’s on in Ibiza this October 2024? The definitive guide to enjoy the island

October in Ibiza is a month of vibrant cultural events, live music, wellness activities, and thrilling sports. Whether you’re looking to explore dance performances, taste the island’s gastronomy, or take part in outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a day-by-day guide to all the major events happening on the island this October.

Thursday, 17 October

House of Frequency at Club Akasha, Las Dalias, from 10 pm. Expect a night of electronic music with top DJs.

at Club Akasha, Las Dalias, from 10 pm. Expect a night of electronic music with top DJs. Openlab Presents Balearic Electric at Pikes Ibiza, from 12 pm to 4 am, blending beach vibes and electric beats.

at Pikes Ibiza, from 12 pm to 4 am, blending beach vibes and electric beats. Guided hike : a 9km guided walk around Cala Espart, starting at 6 pm from the church of Jesús village.

: a 9km guided walk around Cala Espart, starting at 6 pm from the church of Jesús village. Albert Oliva & Dennis Herman Concert : enjoy live music at Racó Verd restaurant, in Sant Josep, starting at 8:30 pm.

Sunset Music Sessions at Hostal La Torre, running throughout the weekend.

Friday, 18 October

Dance: ‘Principiantes ‘ at 8 pm, part of the VII Dance Season, a community dance project led by Carlota Mantecón, featuring women over 60 years old. Perfect for families. Duration: 35 minutes.

‘ at 8 pm, part of the VII Dance Season, a community dance project led by Carlota Mantecón, featuring women over 60 years old. Perfect for families. Duration: 35 minutes. Cineforum UIB: ‘Parasite s’ (2019) at 6:15 pm, hosted by Francisco Rocha at the Conservatory of Ibiza.

s’ (2019) at 6:15 pm, hosted by Francisco Rocha at the Conservatory of Ibiza. Pinktober at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza : a day of wellness, starting with a yoga session and acoustic concert from 6 to 7 pm. Limited spaces. Free admission but donations are welcome to raise funds for the IFCC (Ibiza and Formentera Cancer Association).

: a day of wellness, starting with a yoga session and acoustic concert from 6 to 7 pm. Limited spaces. Free admission but donations are welcome to raise funds for the IFCC (Ibiza and Formentera Cancer Association). Café Mambo Ibiza Closing Party : enjoy the final sunsets of the season with live music from 6 pm.

: enjoy the final sunsets of the season with live music from 6 pm. Manjumasi: Danny Howells B2B atish at Club Akasha, Las Dalias, from 10 pm for house music lovers.

Saturday, 19 October

IV Autumn Stock Fair in Santa Eulària, from 10 am to 8 pm. Find bargains in fashion and more.

in Santa Eulària, from 10 am to 8 pm. Find bargains in fashion and more. XV Tapaví Gastronomic Event in Santa Eulària: experience local tapas from 1 to 4 pm and 8 to 11:30 pm.

in Santa Eulària: experience local tapas from 1 to 4 pm and 8 to 11:30 pm. Pinkfitness at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza : a day of fitness classes and wellness talks starting from 10:30 am. Entry is a €10 donation.

: a day of fitness classes and wellness talks starting from 10:30 am. Entry is a €10 donation. I Cursa Es Baluards : a 5.5km race starting at 4 pm from Plaza de Vila (Ibiza Town).

: a 5.5km race starting at 4 pm from Plaza de Vila (Ibiza Town). Juan Estanislao concert : live music at Racó Verd restaurant, in Sant Josep, from 8:30 pm.

: live music at Racó Verd restaurant, in Sant Josep, from 8:30 pm. Oceanvs Orientalis Audera at Club Akasha, Las Dalias, from 10 pm for electronic beats.

at Club Akasha, Las Dalias, from 10 pm for electronic beats. 39th Pujada a sa Cala : a competitive car race across three days, finishing on 20 October.

: a competitive car race across three days, finishing on 20 October. Sunset Music at Cala Gracioneta beach bar from 7 to 11 pm.

at Cala Gracioneta beach bar from 7 to 11 pm. Café Mambo Ibiza Closing Party continues.

Sunday, 20 October

Dance: ‘Mímesis ‘ at 7 pm, an initiatory scenic ritual designed for families. Part of the VII Dance Season. Duration: 40 minutes.

‘ at 7 pm, an initiatory scenic ritual designed for families. Part of the VII Dance Season. Duration: 40 minutes. IV Chamber Music Festival in Santa Eulària : Quintet Zèfir presents ‘Vent, vint, vents!’ at 7 pm at the Centro Cultural de Jesús .

: Quintet Zèfir presents ‘Vent, vint, vents!’ at 7 pm at the . On the Rocks Closing Event at Six Senses Ibiza from 12:30 pm. Chill out with live music in a luxurious setting.

at Six Senses Ibiza from 12:30 pm. Chill out with live music in a luxurious setting. Nido at Las Dalias: afternoon session in the garden from 4 pm, followed by more music at Club Akasha from 10 pm.

at Las Dalias: afternoon session in the garden from 4 pm, followed by more music at Club Akasha from 10 pm. Ibiza Plogging Tour : combine fitness with environmental action by cleaning nature as you run or walk. Starts from the ses Figueretes promenade at 9:45 am.

: combine fitness with environmental action by cleaning nature as you run or walk. Starts from the ses Figueretes promenade at 9:45 am. Nordic Walking Route: a 10km trek departing from the church of Sant Rafel at 10 am.

Friday, 25 October

Dance: ‘On Time ‘ at 8 pm, with choreography from Amaya Galeote, María Cabeza de Vaca, and Maite Gámez. Duration: 70 minutes.

‘ at 8 pm, with choreography from Amaya Galeote, María Cabeza de Vaca, and Maite Gámez. Duration: 70 minutes. Cineforum UIB: ‘Bullets Over Broadway ‘ (1994) at 6:30 pm, hosted by Héctor Escandell at the Conservatory of Ibiza.

‘ (1994) at 6:30 pm, hosted by Héctor Escandell at the Conservatory of Ibiza. The Cosmic Jungle at Club Akasha, Las Dalias, from 10 pm for a unique blend of sounds.

Saturday, 26 October

Ibiza Trail Marathon : starting at 9 am in Sant Antoni, this marathon offers three challenging routes: 11km, 27km, and a 48km endurance test.

: starting at 9 am in Sant Antoni, this marathon offers three challenging routes: 11km, 27km, and a 48km endurance test. Mihai Popoviciu LAÛ at Club Akasha, Las Dalias, from 10 pm for techno music lovers.

Sunday, 27 October

IV Chamber Music Festival in Santa Eulària: Pianist Borja Gil and violinist Álvaro Córdova perform ‘Diálogos sin palabras’ at the Centro Cultural de Jesús at 7 pm.

Tuesday, 31 October

Lost in Wonderland : Halloween party at Club Chinois with a magical twist.

: Halloween party at Club Chinois with a magical twist. The House of Horrors at Pikes Ibiza: celebrate Halloween in style with spooky décor and DJ sets.

at Pikes Ibiza: celebrate Halloween in style with spooky décor and DJ sets. Namaste Halloween at Club Akasha, Las Dalias, from 10 pm for an unforgettable night of music and costumes.

at Club Akasha, Las Dalias, from 10 pm for an unforgettable night of music and costumes. Halloween at Roto Ibiza: celebrate the spookiest night of the year at this chic venue by the water.

Ongoing events throughout October

Pinktober at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza : pink-themed cocktails, fundraising activities, and special décor to support breast cancer awareness.

: pink-themed cocktails, fundraising activities, and special décor to support breast cancer awareness. Hippy Market Punta Arabí every Wednesday from 10 am to 7 pm until the 30th of October.

every Wednesday from 10 am to 7 pm until the 30th of October. Exhibition ‘Arrels ‘ at Can Jeroni (Sant Josep), until 20 October. Opening hours are Monday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and Thursday to Saturday from 5:30 pm to 9 pm.

‘ at Can Jeroni (Sant Josep), until 20 October. Opening hours are Monday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and Thursday to Saturday from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. Exhibition ‘Nature’s Creation‘ by Chloë Smit at Aubergine by Atzaró restaurant, running until 31 October.

Ibiza in October is full of diverse and exciting events, from cultural exhibitions to high-energy music festivals, and outdoor adventures. Make the most of the island’s vibrant scene before the winter season sets in.