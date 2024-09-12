WooMoon Origin: unlock the magic of Sunday in Ibiza at Cova Santa

WooMoon Origin returns for another unforgettable evening on Sunday, 15 September 2024, to Ibiza’s iconic Cova Santa, which will once again transform into a sonic wonderland.

Renowned for its eclectic blend of cutting-edge music and immersive experiences, WooMoon Origin has become one of the island’s most anticipated events. With a reputation for hosting some of the most talented artists in the electronic music scene, the celebration this Sunday promises to deliver an extraordinary night that intertwines innovative soundscapes with the mystical allure of Ibiza’s full moon.

A musical journey to remember

The evening will feature a stellar line-up of artists, each bringing their unique sound to the enchanting setting of Cova Santa. As the full moon rises over the magical cave, the music will take guests on an immersive journey through deep, organic rhythms, soul-stirring melodies, and electrifying beats. Every detail of the event is designed to create an intimate yet expansive experience, allowing attendees to lose themselves in the magic of the night.

Aigua, a master of deep rhythms, will kick off the evening by transporting the crowd to new realms with his captivating soundscapes. His music, rich in texture and emotion, promises to set the tone for an evening filled with sonic exploration.

Following him, Bohem will take the stage with his eclectic style, blending various influences into a set that is sure to surprise and delight. His ability to seamlessly fuse different genres will create a dynamic and engaging atmosphere, keeping the audience on their toes.

As the night progresses, Hardt Antoine will raise the energy levels with his unique fusion of electronic beats and soulful live elements. His ability to craft a sound that is both intimate and electrifying will make for an unforgettable performance.

The momentum will continue with Jamie, whose vibrant rhythms will ensure the dance floor remains alive throughout the night. His dynamic style and energetic presence will keep the crowd moving, creating a pulsating atmosphere that is impossible to resist.

Jenia Tarsol, known for his distinctive organic house beats, will enchant the audience with his deep grooves and rich melodies. His sound, characterised by its warmth and depth, will bring a new layer of energy to the night, providing a truly immersive experience for all in attendance.

The live performance of Parra For Cuva will further elevate the evening, adding depth and flair to the line-up with their unique blend of electronic music and live instrumentation. Their set promises to be a highlight, filled with intricate soundscapes and a deep connection to the audience.

Finally, Marco Tegui will bring the night to a close with his innovative soundscapes, ensuring that the energy remains high until the very end. His ability to blend traditional and contemporary influences will provide the perfect finale to a night filled with musical exploration and celebration.

A night under the full moon

The timing of this event could not be more perfect, as it coincides with the full moon, an auspicious occasion that will only add to the magic of the night. The full moon has long been associated with heightened emotions, mystical energy, and celebration, making it the ideal backdrop for WooMoon’s Sunday gathering.

What makes this even more special is the opening of the mystical cave of Cova Santa, a space steeped in history and legend. The combination of this unique venue, the full moon, and the carefully curated music will create a one-of-a-kind experience that attendees will remember long after the night is over.

WooMoon Origin: a season of excellence

This season has been monumental for WooMoon Origin, with a line-up of world-renowned artists gracing its stages. Acts such as Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Yamil, and Bora Uzer have brought their exceptional talents to the WooMoon Origin celebration, helping to cement its reputation as one of Ibiza’s premier events. The party has become known not only for its incredible music but also for its dedication to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all attendees.

From its awe-inspiring visuals to its carefully curated soundtracks, every detail of WooMoon’s Sunday celebration has been designed to transport guests to a different world. The event’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and connection among attendees has made it one of the most revered gatherings on the island. Whether you’re a seasoned WooMoon Origin lover or a newcomer to the experience, this Sunday promises to be a night of pure magic.

Elevate your experience: VIP and more

For those looking to elevate their WooMoon Origin experience, VIP tables are available for booking online. VIP guests can enjoy exclusive benefits such as bottle service, priority entry, and prime views of the dance floor, ensuring that they can fully immerse themselves in the night’s festivities. With the option to personalise your WooMoon Origin adventure, the VIP experience offers an unparalleled level of luxury and comfort.

As the anticipation builds for Sunday, 15 September, it’s clear that WooMoon’s return to Cova Santa will be nothing short of spectacular. From its exceptional line-up of artists to the enchanting setting of the full moon over Cova Santa, this event promises to be a sonic escape like no other. Whether you come for the music, the atmosphere, or the opportunity to celebrate under the stars, WooMoon Origin is set to deliver a night that will stay with you long after the last beat has dropped.

So, book your tickets, gather your friends, and prepare to unlock the magic of Sunday with WooMoon Origin – a celebration that transcends the ordinary and takes you on a journey into the extraordinary.