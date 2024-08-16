Cova Santa becomes a musical paradise with WooMoon, offering an extraordinary sonic journey.

This event features a stellar line-up of artists, ready to elevate your senses and keep you dancing beneath the stars.

About WooMoon

WooMoon at Cova Santa is one of Ibiza’s most enchanting and immersive events, blending music, art, and nature into a unique celebration that captures the island’s free-spirited essence.

WooMoon Origen: this is one of Ibiza’s most famous and enchanting party held in Cova Santa 1

Known for its eclectic mix of world-class DJs, live performers, and stunning visual art, this party creates a magical atmosphere that resonates with the vibrant energy of Ibiza.

The event is set in the breathtaking surroundings of Cova Santa, a venue famed for its natural beauty and intimate setting, making each WooMoon party an unforgettable experience where the music and environment harmoniously intertwine to create a night of pure euphoria.

About Cova Santa

Nestled in the heart of Ibiza’s hills, in Sant Josep, Cova Santa is more than just a venue; it is a cultural oasis where nature, music, and art converge.

Originally a natural cave, Cova Santa has been transformed into a breathtaking outdoor club, offering stunning views of the island’s landscape.

The venue is known for its commitment to providing a high-quality experience, from its state-of-the-art sound systems to its carefully curated events that blend the best of electronic music with a touch of Ibiza’s magic.

Over the years, Cova Santa has become synonymous with some of the most memorable nights on the island, hosting a diverse array of events that attract music lovers from around the world.

Its unique ambiance, combined with the electrifying energy of events like WooMoon, creates an unparalleled experience that captures the essence of Ibiza’s nightlife.

A season of monumental moments

This season, WooMoon has solidified its reputation as one of Ibiza’s most iconic events, with a line-up that reads like a who’s who of the global electronic music scene.

With performances from world-renowned artists such as Alex Serra, Jan Blomqvist, Tanika, Valentin Huedo, Bora Uzer, and many others, WooMoon’s celebrations has quickly become one of the most revered gatherings on the island.

Dedicated to creating an inclusive and immersive experience for all attendees, WooMoon offers a celebration that transcends the ordinary. From its vibrant performances to its artful installations and captivating atmosphere, every WooMoon party is a journey into the extraordinary.

Book your experience

You can get more information about Cova Santa through this link. ‘WooMoon Lovers’ can enhance their night by booking VIP tables. Enjoy exclusive perks such as bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of an unforgettable evening at one of Ibiza’s most magical venues.

Prepare to be enchanted as WooMoon Origen promises a night of enchanting grooves at Cova Santa. Join the party for an evening where music, art, and nature unite to create a truly unforgettable experience.