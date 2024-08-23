The Great Route: discover Santa Eulària’s ultimate hiking experience

The Great Route, known locally as ‘La Gran Ruta’, is one of the most remarkable of the 14 hiking trails offered by the municipality of Santa Eulària. This extensive trail presents an ideal way to explore the diverse landscapes and historical landmarks of the region. Spanning approximately 63 kilometres, The Great Route is a moderate-to-difficult hike that typically takes around 15 hours to complete, making it an adventurous day-long journey through the heart of Ibiza’s countryside.

Unveiling the path: what to expect on The Great Route

The Great Route begins in the historic town of Santa Eulària, where hikers are greeted by the beautiful Ayuntamiento de Santa Eulària (Town Hall). As you set off on this journey, you will be led towards Cala Espart, a charming coastal spot that offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Santa Eulària’s Town Hall.

Continuing onwards, the route takes you past the Iglesia de Jesús, a church steeped in history and a must-see for culture enthusiasts. From here, you will tread along the Camí des Pedrisset, a picturesque rural path that introduces you to the serene countryside and lush vegetation that characterises this part of Ibiza.

Jesús church.

One of the highlights of The Great Route is the visit to the Iglesia de Santa Gertrudis. This church, located in the quaint village of Santa Gertrudis, stands as a testament to the island’s rich religious heritage. The surrounding area offers a perfect spot for a brief rest and reflection.

Santa Gertrudis’ church.

The trail then intersects with the famous Labritja tourist trail, which provides a well-marked path through some of the island’s most stunning natural scenery. As you follow this route, you’ll encounter the Pont o Pas de Cas Roig, an ancient bridge that showcases the traditional architecture of the region.

The journey continues to the Torre de Can Jaumet, Torre de Can Rieró and Torre de Montserrat. These towers were once crucial watchtowers, playing a significant role in the island’s defence system against pirates. Their historical significance and panoramic views make them essential stops along The Great Route.

Torre de Montserrat.

Nature lovers will appreciate the detour to the Font d’Atzaró, a natural spring that offers a tranquil oasis amidst the rugged terrain. The calming sound of flowing water and the surrounding greenery create a perfect moment of peace during your hike.

Font d’Atzaró.

No visit to Santa Eulària would be complete without experiencing the vibrant atmosphere of its famous hippie markets. The Great Route conveniently passes by both the Las Dalias and Punta Arabí Hippie Market, where you can take a break to explore the unique crafts, local foods and lively culture that define these iconic spots.

Hippy Market Punta Arabí.

The final landmark before concluding The Great Route is the Acueducto de s’Argamassa, an ancient Roman aqueduct that stands as a remarkable piece of engineering history. This site marks the perfect ending to a day filled with cultural discoveries and natural beauty.

Plan your adventure

The Great Route is suitable for seasoned hikers who are looking for a challenging yet rewarding experience. Due to its length and the varied terrain, it is recommended that hikers come well-prepared with sturdy footwear, plenty of water and a good map or GPS device. The route offers several opportunities to pause, take in the scenery and even explore local villages and markets, making it not just a hike, but a full cultural immersion into the life and history of Ibiza.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or a history buff, The Great Route provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the island’s natural and cultural heritage. Embark on this trail to experience the true essence of Santa Eulària, from its tranquil countryside to its vibrant cultural hubs.

For more information, visit the official website of the Santa Eulària Town Hall.