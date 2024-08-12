The family-owned Can Rich winery has been producing organic wines and oils in Ibiza since 1997, consistently prioritising sustainability and respect for the environment.

Its journey began with the planting of 17 hectares of vineyards, featuring both traditional and foreign grape varieties. In 1999, the winery was built, incorporating modern winemaking techniques and an underground ageing cellar. Later, in 2007, an additional four hectares of vineyards and 3,000 olive trees were planted on a second estate, Can Llaudis, located within the Ses Salines Natural Park.

Can Rich: discover a viticulture adapted to climate change in Ibiza 1

Over time, the winery has evolved to adapt to changes in climate and its surroundings. Recent vintages have been characterised by warmer temperatures, increased sunlight, and challenging conditions due to severe droughts. As a result, Can Rich, a pioneer in the adoption of organic farming for its vineyards, has decided to shift its vineyard management towards precision viticulture, tailored to the new climatic realities. The goal is to achieve a more balanced ripening in terms of concentration, alcohol content, and acidity, resulting in wines that are fresher and more aromatic.

As always, the aim is to reflect the unique climate and terroir of Ibiza in the quality of its products.

In addition to wines under the IGP Vinos de la Tierra de Ibiza label and organic sparkling wines, the winery offers the renowned Hierbas Ibicencas (I.G.P.), extra virgin olive oil from Ibiza (I.G.P.), flavoured Ibiza salts, balsamic vinegar, and other liqueurs such as Café Caleta and Vermouth.

Can Rich: discover a viticulture adapted to climate change in Ibiza 2

Visit Can Rich

Located in a privileged setting amidst vineyards and olive groves, Bodegas Can Rich offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the winemaking process up close and to sample its products.

Open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm. Advance booking is recommended via email at reservas@bodegascanrich.com.