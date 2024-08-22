Sant Jordi de ses Salines is a charming village located in the south of Ibiza, just a stone’s throw away from Playa d’en Bossa. Despite its proximity to one of the island’s most vibrant areas, Sant Jordi offers a tranquil escape with rich cultural heritage, making it an ideal destination for those looking to experience a different side of Ibiza.

While in Sant Jordi, make sure to visit the fortified church, a historical landmark that dates back to the 16th century. This church, originally built as a refuge against pirate attacks, is an architectural marvel with its thick walls and battlements.

Sant Jordi de Ses Salines: visit the village of the amazing fortified church 1

After exploring the church, take a short trip to the Parc Natural de ses Salines, where you can enjoy scenic walking routes and observe the local wildlife in its natural habitat.

A rich history rooted in salt

The village’s history is closely tied to the salt industry, which has been a cornerstone of Ibiza’s economy for centuries. The Feria de la Sal (Salt Fair), celebrated annually, is a testament to this legacy. This festival not only honours the traditional salt extraction methods but also brings to life the cultural and historical significance of salt production in the region. Visitors can witness reenactments of the ancient salt harvesting process and enjoy guided tours of the nearby Parc Natural de ses Salines, a protected area known for its stunning biodiversity and picturesque salt flats.

Sant Jordi de Ses Salines: visit the village of the amazing fortified church 2

Every April, Sant Jordi comes alive with its Festes de Sant Jordi, celebrating the village’s patron saint. This festival marks the arrival of spring with a series of events, including processions, live music and traditional dance performances. The streets are filled with locals and visitors alike, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and the unique traditions that have been passed down through generations.

Sant Jordi de Ses Salines: visit the village of the amazing fortified church 3

A gateway to Ibiza’s best accommodation

One of the key advantages of staying in Sant Jordi is its proximity to Playa d’en Bossa, one of Ibiza’s most popular beaches. This area offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit every budget. From luxury stays like the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel and Hard Rock Hotel to more affordable choices such as Hotel Can Bossa and Hotel Vibra Isola, as well as numerous private villas, there is something for everyone.

Gastronomic delights in Sant Jordi

Despite its small size, Sant Jordi boasts a diverse and high-quality culinary scene. Notable restaurants include:

Can Sala : a traditional Ibizan restaurant known specially for its montaditos (small sandwiches).

: a traditional Ibizan restaurant known specially for its montaditos (small sandwiches). Es Timbal : offers a mix of Mediterranean and contemporary cuisine.

: offers a mix of Mediterranean and contemporary cuisine. Umami Ibiza: specialised in sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes.

Es Tancó : a popular spot for delicious pizzas with a local twist.

: a popular spot for delicious pizzas with a local twist. Can Pizza: perfect for pizza lovers, offering a variety of creative toppings.

Immerse yourself in the charm of Sant Jordi Market

No visit to Sant Jordi is complete without experiencing the Mercadillo de Sant Jordi, a lively weekly market that takes place every Saturday at the historic Sant Jordi Hippodrome. This bustling flea market is a treasure trove for both locals and visitors, offering a diverse array of goods that range from second-hand books, vintage clothing and handmade crafts to unique jewelry, antiques and local food products. Strolling through the market’s expansive sandy grounds, you’ll have the opportunity to discover hidden gems, practice your bargaining skills and immerse yourself in the authentic Ibizan atmosphere.

Sant Jordi de Ses Salines: visit the village of the amazing fortified church 4

In addition to the eclectic stalls, the Mercadillo de Sant Jordi features a cozy café/bar where you can relax and enjoy a refreshing drink. As the day progresses, the market often comes alive with live music and performances, including the captivating rhythms of bongo drummers that echo throughout the hippodrome, adding to the festive ambiance.

Whether you’re hunting for a special souvenir, enjoying the vibrant community spirit, or simply soaking in the lively environment, the Mercadillo de Sant Jordi offers a memorable experience.

Sant Jordi de ses Salines offers a unique blend of history, culture and modern conveniences, making it a must-visit destination on your next trip to Ibiza.