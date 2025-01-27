Top 9 must-see astronomical events from Ibiza in 2025: several eclipses and a magic planetary parade

Astronomical events in Ibiza in 2025 will provide an extraordinary opportunity for stargazing enthusiasts, offering a captivating lineup of celestial wonders that will illuminate the island’s night sky. From awe-inspiring eclipses to dazzling meteor showers and rare planetary alignments, the year ahead promises unforgettable experiences for both seasoned astronomers and casual skywatchers alike. Get ready to mark your calendar with these must-see astronomical events.

The Milky Way over Es Vedrà.

Major astronomical events

Partial Solar eclipse (March 29, 2025)

One of the year’s most anticipated astronomical events is the partial solar eclipse on March 29. Visible across Spain, including Ibiza, the Moon will obscure approximately 30% of the Sun at its peak. Observers are advised to use special solar filters to protect their eyes.

While this eclipse is impressive, experts highlight the total solar eclipse of August 12, 2026, as the true showstopper, promising a breathtaking darkened Sun.

Partial Solar eclipse.

Lunar eclipses – March 14 and September 7, 2025

Ibiza’s sky will also feature two lunar eclipses in 2025, turning the Moon a striking reddish hue, often referred to as a ‘blood moon’.

The first will occur on March 14, followed by another on September 7.

These captivating astronomical events are a perfect opportunity for photography enthusiasts to capture the Moon in its most dramatic form.

A lunar eclipse.

Meteor showers – A year-round astronomical event

Meteor showers are always a highlight for stargazers, and 2025 will bring numerous opportunities to witness these celestial fireworks. Among the most spectacular showers visible from Ibiza are:

Quadrantids (January 2-3): a strong early-year display.

a strong early-year display. Lyrids (April 21-22): known for their fast-moving meteors.

known for their fast-moving meteors. Eta Aquariids (May 3-4): remnants of Halley’s Comet.

remnants of Halley’s Comet. Perseids (August 12-13): one of the most famous showers, with up to 120 meteors per hour.

one of the most famous showers, with up to 120 meteors per hour. Orionids (October 22-23): also linked to Halley’s Comet.

also linked to Halley’s Comet. Geminids (December 10-14): a year-end favorite, often the most spectacular.

Peak viewing times are usually after midnight, and Ibiza’s relatively low light pollution in rural areas offers ideal conditions for meteor watching.

Perseids over es Vedrà, in Ibiza.

Planetary Parade – February 25-28, 2025

In late February, an extraordinary astronomical event will occur as all seven planets in the Solar System align in the night sky. Mercury and Saturn will be visible near the horizon just after sunset, while Venus, Mars, and Jupiter will shine brightly higher up. Uranus and Neptune will require a telescope for observation.

This rare event is not to be missed, as the next similar alignment won’t occur until 2492.

Supermoon – November 5, 2025

On November 5, Ibiza will experience a stunning supermoon, a phenomenon that occurs when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This results in a larger and brighter full moon, perfect for a romantic night under the stars.

Venus-Jupiter conjunction – August 12-13, 2025

Venus and Jupiter, two of the brightest objects in the night sky, will come exceptionally close on the mornings of August 12 and 13. Their conjunction will create a dazzling spectacle visible with the naked eye.

Saturn’s rings edge-on – April 11, 2025

Another noteworthy astronomical event in 2025 will be Saturn appearing ‘ringless’ as its rings tilt edge-on from our perspective. This rare alignment happens approximately every 15 years and provides a unique viewing opportunity through telescopes.

Astrotourism in Ibiza

Astrotourism is gaining popularity in Ibiza, with increasing interest in astronomical events and guided observation sessions. Hotels and rural retreats across the island are embracing this trend, offering night-sky observation experiences that cater to both casual tourists and astronomy enthusiasts.

While light pollution is an ongoing concern, efforts to preserve dark sky areas are crucial for maintaining Ibiza’s status as a prime stargazing destination. Visitors are encouraged to explore the island’s rural spots for the best viewing conditions.

2025 promises to be an incredible year for astronomical events in Ibiza. Whether you’re hoping to witness the dazzling Perseids, the awe-inspiring planetary alignment, or the dramatic lunar eclipses, Ibiza’s clear skies and scenic landscapes provide the perfect backdrop for these celestial wonders. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of the cosmos on this beautiful Mediterranean island.