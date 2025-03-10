This summer, Ibiza’s nightlife landscape will witness an exciting transformation as Bedouin’s celebrated SAGA party moves to Chinois Ibiza. Every Sunday from 29th June to 28th September 2025, the renowned electronic duo will bring their signature deep house melodies and global sounds to the heart of Marina Ibiza, inside the luxurious Ibiza Gran Hotel.

A legacy of music and connection

Since its inception in 2017, SAGA has become a fundamental part of Ibiza’s music scene, earning accolades for its seamless blend of deep, melodic house and influences from around the world. Behind this project are Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe, the masterminds behind Bedouin, known for their ability to create immersive musical journeys that transport audiences beyond time and place.

Explore the new location of Bedouin's SAGA party in Ibiza 1

This new residency at Chinois Ibiza represents more than just a venue change—it is the evolution of a concept deeply rooted in diversity, connection, and community. The club itself is a perfect match for SAGA, embodying a nomadic spirit and delivering an unparalleled experience through state-of-the-art production, breathtaking visuals, and an intimate yet electrifying dancefloor. Chinois Ibiza has established itself as one of the most sophisticated and exclusive clubs on the island, offering a curated nightlife experience that merges high-end hospitality with world-class electronic music.

A world-class line-up and an unforgettable experience

While the full line-up of guest artists is yet to be announced, past editions of SAGA have welcomed some of the most revered names in the underground electronic scene, including Damian Lazarus, DJ Tennis, Seth Troxler, Desiree, Jan Blomqvist, Jimi Jules, Joseph Capriati, Mano Le Tough, Nandu, Luciano, and WhoMadeWho. The 2025 season promises to maintain this tradition of excellence, curating an experience that is as mesmerising as it is musically profound.

Beyond the music, SAGA is an invitation to embark on a sonic and visual odyssey. The event will merge hypnotic beats with an otherworldly atmosphere, creating an ethereal ritual of movement and emotion. The venue’s cutting-edge sound system and immersive lighting design will heighten the senses, ensuring that every Sunday night at Chinois becomes a transformative dance experience.

Explore the new location of Bedouin's SAGA party in Ibiza 2

Attendees can expect a journey that transcends the ordinary clubbing experience, as Bedouin masterfully weaves elements of global culture into their sound. Their sets incorporate influences from Middle Eastern instrumentation, deep and organic house, and a hypnotic, cinematic approach that makes each performance unique. The atmosphere at Chinois Ibiza will complement this style, offering an elegant and intimate space that elevates the experience into something truly extraordinary.

A global phenomenon

SAGA’s impact extends far beyond Ibiza. Over the years, Bedouin has taken its concept to cities like Istanbul, Marrakech, London, Barcelona, Çeşme, Mykonos, New York, Amsterdam, and Los Angeles, captivating audiences worldwide with its unique blend of organic and electronic sounds. Their performances at Coachella, Tomorrowland, Burning Man, Club Space Miami, and Zamna Tulum have solidified their reputation as pioneers in the global electronic music scene.

In addition to their DJ sets, Bedouin has explored new musical frontiers with a groundbreaking hybrid live set for Cercle at Petra, Jordan—a breathtaking fusion of live instrumentation and electronic music in a historic setting. As producers, multi-instrumentalists, songwriters, and vocalists, they have released music on prestigious labels such as CircoLoco Records, Cercle Records, Crosstown Rebels, All Day I Dream, Nervous Records, Atlantic/Big Beat, Ultra, and Sony/Universal. They also run their own imprint, Human By Default, home to releases by artists like Nandu and Notre Dame, alongside remixes by Vintage Culture, LP Giobbi, Damian Lazarus, and Catz ‘n Dogz.

Explore the new location of Bedouin's SAGA party in Ibiza 3

Why Chinois Ibiza?

Chinois Ibiza, set within the Ibiza Gran Hotel, has rapidly become one of the most prestigious nightlife destinations on the island. With its opulent décor, cutting-edge sound and lighting systems, and a commitment to hosting only the finest in electronic music, it serves as the ideal venue for SAGA’s new home. Unlike many clubs on the island, Chinois offers an intimate yet immersive experience, bringing audiences closer to the artists while maintaining the magic and grandeur that define Ibiza’s club scene.

While massive superclubs continue to dominate, venues like Chinois cater to those seeking a more curated and refined atmosphere, where every element—from the décor to the drinks menu—enhances the overall experience.

Explore the new location of Bedouin's SAGA party in Ibiza 4

An invitation to the dancefloor

Bedouin’s SAGA at Chinois Ibiza is not just another party; it is a ritual, a journey, and an experience that intertwines music, emotion, and connection. As the sun sets over Ibiza’s Marina, Sundays will transform into a mystical adventure filled with hypnotic rhythms and celestial energy. Whether you’re a long-time follower of Bedouin or a newcomer seeking a night of transcendence, SAGA promises an unparalleled Ibiza experience.

Stay tuned for the full artist announcements and prepare to immerse yourself in one of Ibiza’s most anticipated residencies of the summer. If you are looking for an experience that goes beyond the dancefloor, where music, art, and culture collide in perfect harmony, SAGA at Chinois Ibiza