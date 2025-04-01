The final course for Red Bull Ibiza Royale has been revealed – Are you ready?

If you are visiting Ibiza this April and searching for a once-in-a-lifetime event to witness, make sure you do not miss Red Bull Ibiza Royale, the wildest and most adrenaline-fuelled obstacle race in the world. From the 7th to the 9th of April 2025, the island will host 200 mixed-gender teams from more than 50 countries as they compete for glory in the heart of Ibiza Town. The final race course has just been revealed, and it promises to deliver one of the most unforgettable sporting experiences of the year – right here, in the historic fortress of Dalt Vila.

This is your opportunity to see world-class athletes and creators take on an epic challenge across one of the most iconic landmarks of Ibiza.

Witness the most ambitious race ever held in Dalt Vila

Now that the final route has been officially confirmed, excitement is building. The main course of Red Bull Ibiza Royale will take the teams on a 1.4-kilometre journey through the steep and winding streets of Dalt Vila, the walled old town that sits proudly above Ibiza Town. The race will involve more than 90 metres of vertical ascent and nine unique obstacles that will challenge every muscle, every reflex and every ounce of determination.

With the backdrop of the Mediterranean and the town’s historic whitewashed walls, this is not just a race – it is a breathtaking show.

Join the spectacle on the 9th of April

While the competition begins on the 7th of April, the grand final will take place on Wednesday, the 9th of April, and will be open to the public. Visitors are invited to come and cheer on the finalists as they face brand-new challenges on the course and race toward the top of Dalt Vila for the last time. Expect thrilling action, electric atmosphere and unbeatable views of the city.

Whether you are a fan of extreme sports or simply looking for an exciting activity during your stay in Ibiza, this is the moment to be part of something truly special.

From qualifiers to the Grand Final

The race begins with a high-speed qualifying phase. All 200 teams will compete in a 100-metre sprint on flat terrain, packed with five quick-fire obstacles. Each team will have two attempts, and the fastest time will determine the starting order for the main course.

Then comes the climb. All teams will attempt the final 1.4-kilometre route through Dalt Vila. Only the fastest 20 will earn a place in the Grand Final, where everything will be at stake.

Designed by the world’s best athletes and creators

The obstacles that form the newly revealed Red Bull Ibiza Royale course have been designed by a group of international sports stars, influencers and content creators. These individuals are known for pushing limits, and they have created challenges that are as creative as they are demanding.

Expect the colourful chaos of ‘Spaghetti Boulevard’, designed by Spanish streamer Nil Ojeda, along with jaw-dropping creations by freerunner Ida Mathilde Steensgaard from Denmark, Canadian snowboarder Seb Toots, Pakistani e-sports champion Arslan Ash, American fitness phenomenon Demi Bagby, and French parkour duo Charles Poujade and Mélanie Buffetaud.

Other obstacles come from creators like David Jones from New Zealand, and Aditotoro Vogt and Paul Frege from Switzerland and Germany. Each obstacle tells a story and adds a new layer to the experience.

Spanish teams competing on home ground

Of the 400 athletes competing in Red Bull Ibiza Royale, ten teams proudly represent Spain. These include Hulk & WW, Ritjud, Jesse Owens, Oscense Power, Twin Riders, Las Naranjas de Sevilla, Lorenzo, Team Nutri, Los Tigres and Winged Warriors. Alongside them, some special wildcard teams will take part – including pro skateboarder Danny León, and influencers Ale Agulló, Gonzalo Montoya, Sara Baceiredo and Cristóbal Meseguer.

Cheer them on as they fight for victory on home soil and attempt to conquer one of the most challenging courses ever designed.

A unique blend of sport, culture and innovation

Red Bull Ibiza Royale is much more than a race. It is a celebration of fitness, innovation and Ibiza’s unique energy. Taking place in a location where ancient architecture meets modern adrenaline, the event creates an unforgettable contrast between history and high performance.

The city of Ibiza is a proud host of this event, offering the perfect stage for a global competition that combines culture, sport and creativity. It is also supported by technology partner Xiaomi, presenting its new Redmi Note 14 series – devices that, like the athletes competing, are built for performance, resilience and sharp design.

Be there – Feel the adrenaline

If you are staying in Ibiza during the second week of April, do not miss this chance to witness Red Bull Ibiza Royale live. Join locals and travellers alike on the streets of Dalt Vila, soak up the excitement, and enjoy a unique event that brings together the world’s most daring competitors in one of the island’s most breathtaking settings.

Red Bull Ibiza Royale is set to be the highlight of the spring season in Ibiza – come and be part of the action.