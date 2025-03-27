Red Bull Ibiza Royale is not just another obstacle race — it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for adrenaline seekers. From 7th to 9th April 2025, Ibiza’s historic Dalt Vila will transform into the ultimate stage for this high-energy challenge. Teams from around the globe will compete in an intense course packed with inventive, brutal and downright wild obstacles. Whether you’re participating or just watching, this race promises to be the most epic one you’ll ever witness.

Discover why Red Bull Ibiza Royale is the most epic obstacle race on the planet 1

What makes Red Bull Ibiza Royale so unique?

This isn’t a race for the faint-hearted. Red Bull Ibiza Royale brings together 200 elite teams — each composed of two mixed-gender athletes — selected from over 40,000 applicants representing 50 countries. Their mission? To conquer a nearly two-kilometre obstacle course set against the backdrop of Ibiza’s majestic old town fortress.

The course is designed to push every limit: speed, strength, coordination and mental resilience. From narrow climbs and balance-testing beams to unpredictable terrain and gravity-defying structures, the competition is built to break boundaries.

A three-day showdown like no other

The action unfolds over three thrilling days. On the first two, all 200 teams tackle the course in timed trials. Only the ten fastest will advance to the Grand Final on 9th April — a no-holds-barred showdown that crowns the ultimate champions of Red Bull Ibiza Royale.

Every second counts. Every obstacle is a new challenge. Every team will give it their all to reach the top of the iconic Dalt Vila, where the final stretch offers both breathtaking views and unmatched pressure.

Every team will give it their all to reach the top of Ibiza’s old town.

Designed by athletes, created for chaos

The obstacles at Red Bull Ibiza Royale aren’t randomly placed — they’re custom-designed by some of the biggest names in sport and content creation. From elite CrossFitters to Olympic champions and viral streamers, each one has brought their imagination to the table.

Expect the unexpected: slides through foam, pizza-themed hurdles, dizzying heights, splash zones, and surprises you won’t see coming. The race is designed to entertain just as much as it is to challenge, which is why Red Bull Ibiza Royale is already being called the wildest obstacle event on the planet.

Spain brings its A-Game

Spain won’t just host the event — it will compete in it. Over ten Spanish teams have qualified for Red Bull Ibiza Royale, some of whom have trained intensely at Madrid’s top CrossFit gyms to prepare for the physical toll. Speed, stamina, and teamwork will be crucial.

Local fans can also cheer for well-known Spanish faces and content creators invited as wildcards. From top fitness influencers to action sports stars, they’ll add even more excitement (and friendly rivalry) to the Ibiza heat.

Sketch of one of the tests that will take place at the event.

Expect celebrities, influencers and unmissable moments

One of the standout features of Red Bull Ibiza Royale is its blend of elite sport and entertainment. Alongside professional athletes, you’ll find big-name influencers, YouTubers and social media stars throwing themselves into the race — sometimes literally.

Their presence guarantees unmissable moments and viral content, turning this event into a true social spectacle. If you’re in Ibiza, this is one event where being a spectator is just as exciting as taking part.

Why Red Bull Ibiza Royale is more than a race

Yes, Red Bull Ibiza Royale is a competition — but it’s also an experience. Taking place in one of the island’s most iconic locations, it brings together sport, spectacle and a celebration of human capability in an unforgettable setting.

For visitors, it’s the perfect excuse to plan a spring getaway to Ibiza. The race runs during a beautiful time of year, when the weather is ideal for exploring the island, enjoying local cuisine, and discovering Ibiza’s cultural side beyond the beaches and clubs.

Plan your trip to Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Whether you’re travelling to Ibiza specifically for the race or already planning an early spring visit, Red Bull Ibiza Royale should be at the top of your itinerary. The event is free to attend and offers multiple viewpoints around Dalt Vila for spectators to enjoy the action.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the most dynamic, entertaining and physically demanding sporting events in the world. Red Bull Ibiza Royale isn’t just a race — it’s a global celebration of what happens when passion, power and creativity collide.