Experience the electrifying atmosphere of David Guetta‘s F*** Me I’m Famous! party at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2024. From 3rd June to 7th October, this iconic party lights up every Monday with cutting-edge music and jaw-dropping production.

Ushuaïa Ibiza, one of the island’s most renowned clubs, provides the perfect backdrop for this world-class event, where David Guetta and an all-star lineup promise an unforgettable experience.

Your guide to David Guetta’s most spectacular party at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2024 1

F*** Me I’m Famous! atmosphere

This year’s F*** Me I’m Famous! is a must-attend event, embodying the very essence of Ibiza’s vibrant party scene. With a carefully curated lineup featuring both established names and rising stars in the EDM world alongside David Guetta, every night at Ushuaïa is a celebration of cutting-edge music.

The club’s immersive production, complete with dazzling light shows and pyrotechnics, enhances the high-energy atmosphere, making it more than just a party—it’s a full sensory experience.

2024 lineup highlights

David Guetta’s 2024 residency is packed with an array of stellar performances. Expect appearances from high-energy acts like Afrojack, Armin van Buuren (in a special back-to-back set with Guetta), Becky Hill, Bob Sinclar and many others. The diverse lineup ensures that each night brings something unique, blending house, electro and other dance music genres to keep the crowd moving.

Your guide to David Guetta’s most spectacular party at Ushuaïa Ibiza in 2024 2

Why Ushuaïa Ibiza?

Ushuaïa Ibiza stands out not only for its state-of-the-art sound system and stunning visuals but also for its open-air setting, which adds to the magical vibe of the island’s party scene. The club’s reputation for delivering top-tier events makes it the perfect venue for F*** Me I’m Famous! and solidifies its place as a cornerstone of Ibiza’s nightlife.

Booking and VIP Experience

Given the popularity of the event, early booking is essential, especially if you’re aiming to secure one of the coveted VIP tables. These spots offer a prime view of the stage and an elevated party experience, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.

F*** Me I’m Famous! at Ushuaïa Ibiza is more than just a party; it’s a cultural phenomenon that has been defining the Ibiza experience for years. Whether you’re a seasoned Ibiza-goer or a first-timer, this is one event you won’t want to miss in 2024.