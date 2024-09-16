DC10 Closing Party: Circoloco’s legendary 2024 finale on 14th October

The DC10 closing party is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the year in Ibiza, and 2024 is set to be even more special as the iconic Circoloco party celebrates its 25th anniversary. Taking place on Monday, 14th October 2024, this legendary event will bring an end to a historic season of underground house and techno, marking the close of another unforgettable summer on the island.

DC10 is not just another nightclub; it’s a symbol of Ibiza’s underground scene. Since its doors opened in 1999, it has maintained a raw, intimate vibe, earning a reputation as the home of authentic underground music. The club, located near the airport, is known for its no-frills approach, focusing purely on delivering high-quality electronic music experiences. DC10’s ability to draw both world-renowned DJs and passionate partygoers every summer is testament to its place at the heart of global club culture.

Circoloco is the club’s flagship event, hosted every Monday throughout the season. Over the years, it has transformed into one of the most prestigious electronic music parties in the world, setting the bar for underground house and techno. Celebrating its 25th season in 2024, Circoloco remains true to its roots: a rebellious, high-energy party with a meticulously curated lineup of DJs that represent both the legends and rising stars of the scene. Throughout the summer, Circoloco features sets from the likes of Seth Troxler, Tania Vulcano, The Martinez Brothers, and Damian Lazarus, to name a few.

The closing party magic

The DC10 closing party is the grand finale of this epic summer series, and the October 14th event will be nothing short of spectacular. Running from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, this 12-hour marathon will feature a carefully selected lineup of DJs who have become synonymous with Circoloco’s unique energy and sound. The line-up is always a closely guarded secret until the day approaches, but partygoers can expect performances from Circoloco’s regulars, including Tania Vulcano, Seth Troxler, Skream, and other big names from the underground scene.

In a year where Circoloco marks its 25th birthday, the excitement for this particular DC10 closing party is through the roof. With such a landmark celebration, expectations are high for special guests, surprises, and the kind of electrifying atmosphere that DC10 and Circoloco are famous for. Known for pushing the boundaries with their programming, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 2024 closing party included extended sets and back-to-back performances from some of the most sought-after names in electronic music.

Why the DC10 closing party stands out

Unlike some of the larger, more commercial clubs on the island, DC10 has always maintained a sense of authenticity. It has eschewed the VIP areas and flashy production that other venues might rely on, opting instead to focus on the purity of the music and the shared experience of its patrons. For this reason, the DC10 closing party is seen as a spiritual gathering for electronic music lovers. The emphasis is on creating an atmosphere where the only things that matter are the music, the DJ, and the dance floor.

Part of what makes Circoloco so enduringly popular is the community it has fostered. Regular attendees return year after year, not just for the music but for the people, the atmosphere, and the sense of togetherness. The closing party encapsulates everything that makes Circoloco and DC10 special: raw energy, a world-class lineup, and a night where anything can happen.

A milestone for Circoloco

This year’s DC10 closing party is particularly momentous as it marks Circoloco’s quarter-century of existence. Over the past 25 years, Circoloco has evolved from a humble Monday afternoon party into one of the most recognised names in dance music. Its influence extends far beyond Ibiza, with parties held in some of the biggest cities around the world. However, it’s at DC10 where Circoloco’s soul resides. The DC10 closing party, therefore, represents not just the end of another summer but also a celebration of everything that Circoloco and DC10 have achieved over the last two and a half decades.

As Ibiza’s party calendar winds down in October, the DC10 closing party stands out as a must-attend event for anyone lucky enough to be on the island. It’s a night that promises to deliver the very best in underground house and techno, in one of the most iconic settings in the world. With Circoloco celebrating its 25th year, this is set to be a closing party for the ages – a night of unadulterated musical magic that will keep DC10’s legacy alive for years to come.

So, if you’re planning to be in Ibiza this October, make sure the DC10 closing party is on your itinerary. You’ll be part of a monumental celebration of music, history, and Ibiza’s unparalleled party culture.