The summer of 2025 in Ibiza is already shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable seasons in clubbing history, and at the heart of it all stands Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza. Returning to the world’s number one club, Glitterbox will once again dominate Sunday nights, bringing together a phenomenal line-up of house, disco, and dance music legends. With a reputation for unparalleled energy, inclusivity, and electrifying performances, this party continues to redefine Ibiza’s nightlife, celebrating music, self-expression, and pure dancefloor euphoria.

Hï Ibiza gets ready for Glitterbox 2025 with a stellar line-up and fierce energy 1

From 4th May to 5th October 2025, every Sunday night at Hï Ibiza will be transformed into a spectacle of sound, light, and movement, with a diverse, multi-generational line-up of selectors, performers, and music lovers creating an extraordinary clubbing experience. This 23-week-long residency is not just an event; it is a movement, uniting thousands of clubbers under the power of music.

A stellar line-up: legends, rising stars & debut acts

For 2025, Glitterbox has curated one of its most ambitious and electrifying line-ups yet. The weekly residency will feature an extensive list of some of the most influential names in dance music, alongside fresh talent and first-time performers who are set to make waves on the White Isle.

Among the headline acts taking centre stage this summer are:

Jungle (DJ Set) – A long-awaited debut for the globally acclaimed duo.

– A long-awaited debut for the globally acclaimed duo. Armand Van Helden – One of house music’s most iconic producers and DJs.

– One of house music’s most iconic producers and DJs. Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) – A return to Ibiza for the legendary duo.

– A return to Ibiza for the legendary duo. Purple Disco Machine – A modern pioneer of disco-infused house.

– A modern pioneer of disco-infused house. Moodymann – The deep house and Detroit techno icon.

– The deep house and Detroit techno icon. Dimitri From Paris – A disco and house maestro known for his timeless sets.

– A disco and house maestro known for his timeless sets. Jayda G – The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer bringing her signature energy.

– The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer bringing her signature energy. Folamour – A leading figure in the new era of feel-good house music.

– A leading figure in the new era of feel-good house music. Floorplan – A powerhouse father-daughter duo known for their gospel-infused house beats.

– A powerhouse father-daughter duo known for their gospel-infused house beats. Natasha Diggs – A selector with an unmatched ability to fuse genres seamlessly.

– A selector with an unmatched ability to fuse genres seamlessly. Roger Sanchez – An Ibiza favourite, known for his chart-topping anthems.

– An Ibiza favourite, known for his chart-topping anthems. Louie Vega – A Grammy-winning legend and part of Masters at Work.

– A Grammy-winning legend and part of Masters at Work. The Shapeshifters – Known for their uplifting and soulful house anthems.

– Known for their uplifting and soulful house anthems. Todd Terry – A true pioneer of house music, with a legacy spanning decades.

And many more, with additional names still to be announced throughout the season.

Hï Ibiza gets ready for Glitterbox 2025 with a stellar line-up and fierce energy 2

First-time performers & fresh energy

Glitterbox has always been known for embracing innovation, and this season introduces a wave of exciting debuts. Among the new faces joining the party for the first time are:

Jungle (DJ Set)

HoneyLuv

Jazzy Jeff

Gerd Janson

DJ Koco

Sadar Bahar

The Reflex

These fresh additions will bring their unique sound, ensuring each Sunday night offers a completely different experience.

Returning Glitterbox favourites

Of course, the party wouldn’t be complete without its legendary regulars. A-list selectors like Mousse T., Mike Dunn, Fat Tony, Dave Lee (JN), Jellybean Benitez, Melon Bomb, and Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy will be back once again to create magical moments on the dancefloor.

‘Sundays just got fiercer’ – A new era of Glitterbox

For 2025, Glitterbox is evolving. The tagline ‘Sundays just got fiercer’ sets the tone for a new, edgier, sexier, and more immersive clubbing experience. While staying true to its roots of inclusivity and joyful self-expression, the event will push boundaries with a bolder, stripped-back, and high-energy atmosphere.

Hï Ibiza gets ready for Glitterbox 2025 with a stellar line-up and fierce energy 3

Expect mind-blowing production, breathtaking performances, and a music policy that blends the very best of house, disco, and dance music, creating a multi-sensory experience that’s both nostalgic and futuristic.

As always, Glitterbox’s iconic dancers, performers, and club kids will be at the heart of every night, bringing the party to life with their fearless energy and dazzling presence.

A clubbing experience like no other

For Melvo Baptiste, Director of Music at Glitterbox, the essence of the party goes beyond just the music—it’s about capturing a feeling, a moment, an escape:

“Of all the Glitterbox activities throughout the year, Hï Ibiza remains the pinnacle for many. Musically, it’s a celebration of the past, present, and future of dance music. For me, Glitterbox has never been about a genre; it’s about that feeling—the magic that happens when you’re lost in the music. It’s essential we capture that in our line-ups”.

He also emphasises the importance of curating a journey on the dancefloor, ensuring that each night flows seamlessly, allowing clubbers to lose themselves in the rhythm:

“The enormous effort that goes into programming 23 weeks is a truly unique experience each time, with every DJ seamlessly connecting, creating a flow that feels like an unbroken journey on the dancefloor“.

With world-class DJs, a meticulously designed music programme, and an electric atmosphere, Glitterbox continues to push Ibiza’s nightlife forward, keeping the spirit of house and disco alive while constantly evolving.

Hï Ibiza gets ready for Glitterbox 2025 with a stellar line-up and fierce energy 4

Tickets & event details – How to be part of the magic

With previous years selling out rapidly, tickets for Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza 2025 are already in high demand. This summer, Hï Ibiza will once again become the ultimate Sunday night destination, drawing clubbers from across the globe to experience one of the most inclusive, uplifting, and high-energy parties on the island.

If you want to be part of this extraordinary musical journey, now is the time to secure your tickets.

Event details

Venue: Hï Ibiza, Playa d’en Bossa

Hï Ibiza, Playa d’en Bossa Dates: every Sunday from 4th May to 5th October 2025

every Sunday from 4th May to 5th October 2025 Tickets: available now

Whether you’re a long-time Glitterbox devotee or new to the experience, this summer’s season promises pure magic, electrifying music, and a dancefloor that welcomes everyone.

Don’t miss the most spectacular Sunday night residency of 2025—Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza!