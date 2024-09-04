Ibiza Closing Parties 2024: here are the confirmed dates to experience the best farewell to the season

As the summer of 2024 draws to a close, the Ibiza closing parties 2024 are gearing up to provide unforgettable experiences. These legendary events mark the end of another remarkable season on the White Isle, with the island’s most iconic nightclubs hosting their much-anticipated final celebrations.

Each of these Ibiza closing parties 2024 will showcase world-class DJs, spectacular visual displays and immersive soundscapes, offering the perfect send-off for music lovers. Below, you’ll find all the confirmed dates and details for these grand finales.

Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza: a day and night extravaganza

Kicking off the Ibiza closing parties 2024 season in style, Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza will host a joint Day & Night event on Thursday, 3rd October, bringing Afterlife’s residency to a close. The celebration starts at 4:00 PM at Ushuaïa, featuring performances by Omnya, Colyn, Chris Avantgarde B2B Kevin de Vries, Adriatique and the iconic Tale Of Us. As night falls, the party moves to Hï Ibiza at 11:30 PM, where Ae:ther, Argy, Mind Against, David Lindmer, Parisi and more will take over multiple rooms. Tale Of Us will once again grace the stage to close out this special evening with one of their renowned sets.

Tale of Us at Hï Ibiza.

Continuing with the Ibiza closing parties 2024, on Saturday, 12th October, Ushuaïa will host the final edition of its iconic ANTS party. Dubbed ‘The Last dANTS’, this closing event will begin at 1:00 PM and offer a full day of the finest house and techno. Known for its high-energy performances and cutting-edge production, ANTS has been a highlight of the summer, and its final chapter promises an unforgettable experience for attendees. This particular event has long been one of the most sought-after Ibiza closing parties each year, and 2024 will be no different.

Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Amnesia Ibiza: a two-day festival

Among the most exciting events of the Ibiza closing parties 2024 is the Amnesia Closing Festival, taking place over two days, on Friday, 11th October, and Saturday, 12th October. On the first night, Amnesia’s Main Room will feature Ben Hemsley and Hannah Laing, while the famous Terrace will be headlined by Claptone and Sonny Fodera. These two iconic spaces will offer an exceptional blend of house and techno that showcases the best of the season’s talent.

On Saturday, 12th October, the Terrace will host a series of unforgettable B2B (back-to-back) sets, starting with Adam Beyer B2B Marco Faraone and continuing with Jamie Jones B2B Joseph Capriati, among others. This unique format will undoubtedly add a special dynamic to one of the most eagerly awaited Ibiza closing parties 2024, as fans come together to celebrate the end of the season in one of the island’s most famous venues.

Amnesia Ibiza.

Pacha Ibiza: a lineup of iconic closures

One of the key players in the Ibiza closing parties 2024 calendar is Pacha Ibiza, which has prepared a series of closing events from late September to mid-October. The celebration begins on Friday, 30th September, with Diplo leading the night, followed by CamelPhat and Pete Tong on 1st October. Each night brings a different flavour, ensuring Pacha remains at the heart of the island’s party scene until the very end.

On 2nd October, Bedouin’s famous SAGA party will wrap up its season, featuring performances by WhoMadeWho and Kadebostany. The Ibiza closing parties 2024 continue on Thursday, 3rd October, with Pure Pacha, showcasing sets by Robin Schulz and Martin Solveig, while Flower Power takes its final bow on 5th October.

SAGA party at Pacha Ibiza.

Solomun’s legendary Solomun +1 party returns for its last night of 2024 on Sunday, 6th October, offering an extended set that will likely be one of the highlights of the season. Heading towards the climax of the Ibiza closing parties 2024, Pacha will host Marco Carola’s Music On on 10th and 11th October, followed by a Grand Closing Weekend. Roger Sanchez will headline on 12th October, and the ultimate finale will take place on 13th October, featuring Peggy Gou at the Grand Closing Party.

The unforgettable Ibiza Closing Parties 2024 experience

The Ibiza closing parties 2024 are more than just events; they are the ultimate celebration of electronic music and island culture. Each venue is pulling out all the stops, from world-class performances by top DJs to dazzling light shows and unparalleled sound production. These parties offer a final chance to soak up the electric atmosphere that Ibiza is known for before the season comes to an end.

For those fortunate enough to attend the Ibiza closing parties 2024, it will be a time to revel in the memories made throughout the summer while looking forward to the next chapter. Whether you’re a fan of house, techno, or something in between, these parties are the perfect way to close out the season and bid farewell to the summer in true Ibiza style.