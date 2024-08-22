This Sunday, 25th August, marks the grand finale of the Swedish House Mafia residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, capping off six electrifying weeks that have shaken the island to its core. Since 21st July, the legendary trio—Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello—have transformed Sunday nights into an unmissable spectacle, drawing thousands of fans from across the globe to experience the magic of Swedish House Mafia in the heart of Ibiza’s electronic music scene.

Date Title Current Month No Events

A masterclass in electronic music

The residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza has been nothing short of extraordinary, with Swedish House Mafia delivering explosive sets that have redefined the limits of production and entertainment. Each performance has been a masterclass in electronic music, with the group expertly blending their timeless anthems like ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ and ‘Save The World’ with their latest hit ‘Ray of Solar’.

Don't miss Swedish House Mafia's epic closing party 2024 at Ushuaïa Ibiza 1

Under the starry Ibiza sky, the trio’s performances have been a feast for the senses, with breathtaking light shows, pyrotechnics and an atmosphere charged with euphoric energy.

Swedish House Mafia closing party lineup

The closing event on 25th August promises to be the highlight of the summer, offering fans one final chance to witness Swedish House Mafia’s magic in Ushuaïa Ibiza’s iconic poolside venue. Joining them for this momentous occasion will be rising star DJ Kilimanjaro, known for his infectious Afro and Amapiano rhythms, and BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free, whose vibrant house beats will add an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

Don't miss Swedish House Mafia's epic closing party 2024 at Ushuaïa Ibiza 2

This final Sunday is set to be an unforgettable experience, where the loyal followers of Swedish House Mafia will come together for a night of collective euphoria. With tickets selling out fast, this is the last opportunity to be part of the phenomenon that is Swedish House Mafia at Ushuaïa Ibiza, where music and celebration merge in perfect harmony.

Don’t miss out on this historic closing event! Secure your tickets here and prepare yourself for the legendary season finale of Swedish House Mafia. It’s your last chance to be part of this epic residency. See you at Ushuaïa Ibiza!