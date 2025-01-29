This is the iconic Ibiza hotel where Freddie Mercury celebrated his birthday in 1987

In September 1987, Queen’s enigmatic frontman, Freddie Mercury, hosted a birthday celebration in Ibiza that would go down in history as one of the island’s most extravagant and unforgettable parties. More than just a lavish event, this was a declaration of defiance, a last great indulgence in the face of an uncertain future following his HIV diagnosis.

A party beyond limits

Freddie Mercury had a reputation for throwing extravagant celebrations, but this one was different. It wasn’t tied to a major career milestone, nor was it simply another excuse for excess—it was a deeply personal moment, marking a year in which the singer faced a harsh reality but chose to embrace life with open arms.

Freddie Mercury during his birthday party at the Pikes Hotel.

This wasn’t the first time Freddie Mercury had made headlines for his legendary parties. In 1978, he had rented out the Fairmont Hotel in New Orleans to celebrate the launch of Queen’s Jazz album, entertaining 500 guests with nude waiters and dwarfs balancing trays of Bolivian cocaine on their heads. His 1985 Black & White Ball in Munich, inspired by Truman Capote, was so decadent that it would have shocked Capote himself. But for his 41st birthday in Ibiza, Mercury wanted something different: pure, unfiltered celebration.

Tony Pike, owner of Pikes Hotel, where the event was held, recalled: “When I asked him about the budget, he just laughed and said there wasn’t one. If we had wanted, we could have frozen the pool and had elephants skating on it. He just wanted a wild party”.

Tony Pike and Freddie Mercury at Pikes Hotel.

Pikes Hotel: the ultimate rock ’n’ roll retreat

By the 1980s, Pikes Hotel had become the go-to retreat for celebrities looking for exclusivity and luxury on the Balearic island. Originally a rural farmhouse, Australian entrepreneur Tony Pike transformed it into an intimate 20-room boutique hotel, attracting the likes of Boy George, Kurt Cobain, Robert Plant, and George Michael.

The hotel gained international fame in 1985 when Wham! chose it as the backdrop for their Club Tropicana music video, perfectly capturing the carefree hedonism of Ibiza’s golden era.

Mercury’s connection to Ibiza

Tony Pike first met Freddie Mercury shortly after Queen’s unforgettable Live Aid performance. “I already knew Jim Beach [Queen’s manager], but I had never met Freddie. One day, I heard he had arrived at the hotel with his entourage. I went down to meet him, and he simply shook my hand and said ‘Hello’ That was it. Not another word”.

Mercury’s close-knit group included his long-time partner Jim Hutton, friends Peter Straker and Peter Freestone, and a select few others. They took over the oldest part of the hotel, ensuring privacy and security. Despite his reserved nature upon arrival, Mercury soon became the heart of the hotel, embracing the spirit of Pikes and its legendary atmosphere.

This is the iconic Ibiza hotel where Freddie Mercury celebrated his birthday in 1987 1

“Freddie was an incredible person—kind, considerate, always apologising for any inconvenience”, Pike remembered. “He treated the staff with real appreciation”.

Mercury loved spending time in Ibiza, whether it was indulging in long, lavish dinners or enjoying casual games of tennis—though Pike admitted he was more of a passive opponent than a real competitor. But what he loved most was entertaining. “He could be lounging by the pool and suddenly say, ‘Go get the piano’. No matter how heavy it was, a few men would bring it over, and Freddie would sit and play, singing not just Queen classics but all sorts of music”.

The guest list and the drama

Mercury’s birthday guest list was nothing short of star-studded. More than 500 high-profile figures descended upon Ibiza, including Julio Iglesias, Grace Jones, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Bon Jovi, Boy George, Tony Curtis, Naomi Campbell, and Spandau Ballet. The only notable absentee was Elton John, who at the time was embroiled in a media scandal following false accusations published by The Sun. Though he later won a libel case and received £1 million in damages, he decided that attending a party known for its decadence might not be the best look at the time.

This is the iconic Ibiza hotel where Freddie Mercury celebrated his birthday in 1987 2

While Mercury’s parties had a reputation for wild indulgence, Pike maintained that he never supplied drugs to his guests. His policy was strictly ‘BYOD’—Bring Your Own Drugs. The only time he ever broke this rule was in 1990 when Mercury, already seriously ill, asked for cocaine. “I went to see the local police chief, who was a Queen fan, and explained my situation. I wasn’t arrested. Let’s leave it at that”, Pike later revealed.

A night of chaos and excess

The hotel was transformed for the occasion, decorated with thousands of black and gold helium balloons, which took three days to inflate. But even a party of this scale wasn’t without its mishaps. One enthusiastic guest tried to impress a woman by setting a balloon on fire, nearly causing a disastrous explosion. Meanwhile, the centrepiece of the event—a giant cake designed as a replica of Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia—collapsed just hours before the event. It had to be replaced in record time with a two-metre-long cake featuring musical notes from Barcelona, Mercury’s duet with Montserrat Caballé.

The celebration lasted an astonishing three days, with guests consuming 350 bottles of Moët & Chandon. The fireworks display was so immense that it was visible from Mallorca, over 100 kilometres away. The media quickly jumped on the excesses of the event, with British tabloids even going as far as claiming that guests were served cocaine instead of sugar for breakfast. “I never understood that rumour”, Pike later said. “Would you put cocaine in your cereal?”.

This is the iconic Ibiza hotel where Freddie Mercury celebrated his birthday in 1987 3

The party that became a legend

Freddie Mercury’s Ibiza birthday bash wasn’t just a party—it became one of the most infamous celebrations in rock history. It cemented Pikes Hotel as a sanctuary for music legends, a place where rockstars and celebrities could escape from the pressures of fame and indulge in the uninhibited atmosphere of Ibiza.

To this day, the echoes of that night linger in the stories told by those who were there. Pikes Hotel remains a pilgrimage site for Queen fans and partygoers alike, a reminder of a time when the music was loud, the champagne flowed freely, and Freddie Mercury, even in the face of adversity, chose to celebrate life to the fullest.