The weather in Ibiza in October 2024 promises to be a mix of pleasant autumn warmth and sporadic rainfall, making it an ideal time for those seeking milder temperatures and fewer crowds.

As one of the Balearic Islands’ wettest months, October often brings variable weather, ranging from sunny days to light rain showers.

Overall climate in October

The average daily high temperature in Ibiza during October is around 22-23°C, with nights cooling down to 15-20°C.

This is what the weather will be like in Ibiza in October 2024 1

Although October marks the start of autumn, the island still enjoys several hours of sunshine, making it a suitable destination for those who enjoy outdoor activities without the intense summer heat. You can expect 7 to 8 hours of sunshine per day, which amounts to about 59% of the daylight hours, giving visitors plenty of time to explore the island before the shorter winter days set in.

Rain and humidity

October is the rainiest month of the year in Ibiza, with up to 11 days of rainfall throughout the month. However, these showers are usually brief, with around 51-70mm of rain expected to fall over the course of the month.

This is what the weather will be like in Ibiza in October 2024 2

It’s advisable to pack a light rain jacket or umbrella if you’re visiting at this time. In October’s weather, humidity levels hover around 70%, contributing to the slightly cooler feel during evenings and overcast days.

Sea and beach conditions

For those hoping to take a dip in the Mediterranean, the sea remains relatively warm with an average temperature of 22-23°C. While not as warm as the summer months, the water is still comfortable for swimming without a wetsuit, although it may feel cool to some visitors.

Beachgoers can expect fewer crowds, making it a peaceful time to enjoy Ibiza’s stunning coastlines like Cala Llonga or Playa d’en Bossa.

Cala Llonga.

Daylight and sunset times

As October progresses, daylight hours decrease, with sunrise around 7:50 a.m. at the beginning of the month and sunset as early as 5:54 p.m. by the end of the month due to the transition from Daylight Saving Time (DST).

On October 27, 2024, clocks will go back one hour as DST ends, shifting Ibiza into Central European Time (CET).

This is what the weather will be like in Ibiza in October 2024 3

Wind and other weather factors

Wind speeds in October tend to be moderate, averaging around 16-26 km/h. Though not overly gusty, you may feel a refreshing breeze along the coast.

The UV index in October is rated at 5, which is moderate but still requires caution when spending extended periods in the sun.

Playa d’en Bossa.

A great time to visit?

October offers a more relaxed pace for visitors, as the busy summer season has passed. While it’s not the ideal time for sunbathing every day due to the potential for rain, the mild weather is perfect for exploring Ibiza’s rich cultural sites, hiking, and even enjoying outdoor festivals. Visitors can still indulge in outdoor cafes and beachside restaurants, as the island retains much of its vibrancy without the high summer heat.

In conclusion, the weather in Ibiza in October 2024 strikes a perfect balance for those who enjoy warm but not overly hot conditions. With a mix of sunny days and occasional rain showers, it’s an excellent month for both adventure seekers and those looking to unwind in a less crowded setting.