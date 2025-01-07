If you’re on the hunt for the best burgers in Ibiza Town, you’re in for a treat. Whether you’re craving a juicy classic or a creative twist, this guide covers the top spots in town where you can savour a delicious burger.

From the iconic Va Bene to the quirky Camelot, here’s everything you need to know for a satisfying burger experience in Ibiza’s bustling capital.

Va Bene: a classic american diner experience in Ibiza Town

Location: Bartolomé Roselló Avenue 15, Ibiza Town

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 11:00 am to 2:00 am

Friday and Saturday: 12:00 pm to 3:30 am

Sunday: 11:00 am to 2:00 am

Looking for the best burgers in Ibiza Town? Here’s your guide! 1

Va Bene is a must-visit for burger lovers. This beloved American-style diner has been serving up indulgent meals for over a decade, earning its reputation as one of the best burger restaurants in Ibiza Town. Its retro décor, with red wooden accents and nostalgic touches, sets the perfect scene for a relaxed yet flavour-packed dining experience.

What’s on the menu?

35 Signature Burgers : made with premium Basque Country beef (LABEL-certified).

: made with premium Basque Country beef (LABEL-certified). Chicken Burgers : grilled to perfection with fresh toppings.

: grilled to perfection with fresh toppings. Homemade Sandwiches : an extra option for when you fancy a change.

: an extra option for when you fancy a change. Desserts and Ice Creams: from rich cheesecake to a delicious coulant.

Looking for the best burgers in Ibiza Town? Here’s your guide! 2

A standout feature of Va Bene Ibiza is its extended opening hours. The kitchen remains open all day and night, making it the perfect spot for a late-night burger after exploring Ibiza’s nightlife.

Camelot: where burgers meet pop culture

Location: España Avenue 8, Ibiza Town

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Sunday: 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Looking for the best burgers in Ibiza Town? Here’s your guide! 3

Camelot Burger offers a unique twist on the burger dining experience. Themed after comics, anime, and video games, this quirky restaurant combines delicious food with immersive decor. If you’re after a place that blends comfort food with entertainment, Camelot is one of the top burger spots in Ibiza Town.

Highlights of Camelot’s Menu:

A variety of signature burgers with fresh ingredients and creative sauces.

with fresh ingredients and creative sauces. Loaded sides such as cheesy fries and crispy onion rings.

such as cheesy fries and crispy onion rings. A fun, nostalgic atmosphere with wall art inspired by anime and comic books.

Looking for the best burgers in Ibiza Town? Here’s your guide! 4

Camelot’s interior feels like stepping into a retro arcade, making it the perfect place for a relaxed meal with friends or family. Their blend of pop culture and premium burgers has earned them a loyal following among locals and tourists alike.

More must-try burger spots in Ibiza Town

Lydia’s Downtown

Location: Joan d’Austria Street 16, Ibiza Town

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday: 6:00 pm – 0:00 am

Monday: closed

This rustic, trendy spot has earned its place among the best burger joints in Ibiza Town. Known for its locally sourced ingredients and homemade sauces, Lydia’s Downtown is famous for its:

Classic cheeseburgers and truffle-infused options.

Fresh, hand-cut fries.

Casual yet chic decor ideal for both daytime and evening visits.

Dos Dos Quality Burgers

Location: Bisbe Abad y Lasierra Street 34, Ibiza Town

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 1:30 pm – 11:30 pm

For gourmet burgers packed with flavour, Dos Dos Quality Burgers is a standout. Their menu includes:

Barbecue specialities with slow-cooked toppings.

with slow-cooked toppings. A vegan burger option that’s equally indulgent.

Signature drinks to complement your meal.

Their artisanal approach, combined with a welcoming atmosphere, makes Dos Dos a go-to for burger enthusiasts in Ibiza Town.

Pro tips for burger lovers in Ibiza Town

Timing is key: beat the crowds by visiting during off-peak hours, especially during the summer season. Try a local twist: some burger joints incorporate Mediterranean flavours—look out for burgers topped with local cheese or roasted red peppers. Dietary options: many restaurants offer vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options—always ask or check the menu online beforehand.

Why Ibiza Town’s burger scene stands out

The variety of burger restaurants in Ibiza Town offers something for every taste. Whether you’re enjoying a late-night meal at Va Bene, immersing yourself in Camelot’s pop culture decor, or trying artisanal options at Lydia’s Downtown or Dos Dos Quality Burgers, each spot offers a unique take on the beloved burger.

For travellers looking to experience the town’s gastronomic charm, these burger spots blend delicious food with unforgettable settings, making them essential stops during your Ibiza adventure.