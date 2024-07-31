The View: enjoy this amazing culinary homage to Ibiza

The View, the flagship restaurant of the 7Pines Resort Ibiza (Sant Josep), has revamped its menu under the expert direction of the Executive Chef Óscar Salazar. Recognised by the Michelin Guide and holder of a Repsol Sol award, The View has positioned itself as a gastronomic tribute to Ibiza’s rich culinary heritage.

Chef Executive Óscar Salazar.

Inspired by the impressive view of the Mediterranean from the resort’s terrace, chef Salazar has designed a tasting menu that goes way beyond mere flavours to capture the true essence of the island and the Mediterranean. «We have designed a tasting menu with seven meticulously selected courses, including an amuse bouche, five main dishes, a pre-dessert and a dessert», Salazar explains. Each dish is painstakingly created to offer a harmonious combination of flavours and textures that highlight the culinary excellence of the chef and his team.

In addition to the tasting menu, The View offers a variety of vegetarian options and an à la carte menu that allows diners to customise their dining experience to their preferences. This versatility reflects the restaurant’s commitment to satisfy all tastes, both residents and visitors from outside the hotel complex.

Local products in The View menu

The chef’s culinary philosophy is based on the use of seasonal and sustainable ingredients, a practice reinforced by close relationships with local suppliers. These partnerships ensure that each dish is made with fresh and top-quality products to capture the authentic flavours of Ibiza. «The vegetables and local aromatic herbs are grown on the resort’s ‘Chef’s Garden’, adding more than a touch of freshness to our dishes», Salazar adds, underlining the restaurant’s connection with the natural surroundings.

The chef’s dedication to quality and sustainability is complemented by his deep passion for gastronomy, which dates back to his family roots and shared experiences in the kitchen since he was young. This personal connection is reflected in every dish he creates, as well as in his commitment to innovation and the continuous development of local cuisine.

The experience at The View celebrates Spanish culture and heritage from the very first bite. Each visit begins with an aperitif that pays tribute to the country’s rich gastronomic tradition and serves as a prelude to a memorable culinary experience.

Selection of wines

The experience at The View is further enhanced with a careful selection of Spanish and international wines from the resort’s wine cellar. Guests can enjoy wine pairing with their meals to help bring out the notes and flavours of each dish. Those interested in deepening their knowledge of the world of wine can participate in tasting sessions led by the experienced sommelier, who offers information on tasting techniques, pairing and the fascinating story behind each bottle.

At The View, each dish is a work of art that celebrates the authentic flavours of Ibiza and the Mediterranean. A concept that has consolidated the restaurant of 7Pines Resort Ibiza as an essential destination for those looking for an exceptional dining experience.