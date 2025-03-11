How to apply for the new ETIAS from the UK to travel to Ibiza in 2025?

As of 2025, UK travellers heading to Ibiza and the rest of the Schengen Zone will need to apply for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) before departure. This new entry requirement aims to enhance border security while maintaining smooth access for visa-exempt visitors. If you are a UK citizen planning a holiday in Ibiza, here’s everything you need to know about how to apply for this new document.

Who needs to apply for ETIAS?

Since the UK is no longer part of the European Union, British passport holders must apply for ETIAS before travelling to Ibiza or any other Schengen-area destination. The authorisation is required for:

Tourists, business travellers, and transit passengers staying in the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

UK citizens who do not have dual nationality with an EU or Schengen-associated country.

Travellers entering any of the 30 ETIAS-participating European countries, including Spain.

Who is exempt?

British nationals residing in Spain or another EU country may not need it but should check with local authorities.

Holders of valid Schengen visas do not need to apply.

do not need to apply. Travelling to Ireland? No ETIAS is needed, as Ireland is not part of the Schengen Area.

How to apply for it from the UK?

Applying for ETIAS is straightforward and will be done entirely online. Here’s how to complete the process:

1. Access the official ETIAS portal

The application form will be available on the official ETIAS website , expected to launch in 2025.

Make sure you have a stable internet connection and sufficient time to complete the form in one sitting.

2. Provide your personal information

You will need to enter details including:

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

(as it appears on your passport) Date and place of birth

Nationality

Passport details (biometric passport required)

(biometric passport required) Home address and contact details

Intended travel destination and purpose of visit (e.g., tourism, business, transit)

(e.g., tourism, business, transit) Health and security-related information, such as past criminal convictions

3. Pay the application fee

The cost of this document is €7 per person.

Payment must be made via credit or debit card.

. Travellers under 18 or over 70 years old are exempt from the fee.

4. Wait for approval

Most applications will be approved within minutes.

In some cases, additional checks may take up to 30 days.

. You will receive an email confirmation once your ETIAS is approved.

Validity and travel regulations

The authorisation will be valid for three years or until your passport expires (whichever comes first).

You can enter and exit Ibiza multiple times as long as you do not exceed the 90-day limit within any 180-day period.

as long as you . Approval does not guarantee entry, as border officials may still request additional information upon arrival.

When should you apply?

To avoid travel disruptions, UK citizens should apply for their ETIAS at least a few days before departure. If additional screening is required, applying at least two to four weeks in advance is advisable.

Why is ETIAS being introduced?

The European Union has implemented this document to:

Strengthen border security by pre-screening visa-exempt travellers.

Reduce risks related to illegal immigration and security threats.

Streamline entry procedures at Schengen borders.

Travelling to Ibiza: what to expect with ETIAS?

Ibiza remains a top destination for UK tourists, known for its stunning beaches, world-class nightlife, and rich cultural heritage. With ETIAS, British travellers can expect:

Smoother border crossings, as information is pre-checked.

Minimal disruption to short-term trips.

to short-term trips. A simple online application process with long-term validity.

Final checklist for UK travellers to Ibiza

✔ Ensure your passport is valid for at least three months beyond your stay.

✔ Apply for ETIAS online and receive approval before travelling.

✔ Keep a copy of your ETIAS approval email (printed or digital).

✔ Be aware of Spain’s entry rules, including COVID-19 regulations (if applicable).

✔ Adhere to the 90-day stay limit within the Schengen Zone.

The introduction of ETIAS in 2025 is an important change for UK travellers heading to Ibiza and other European destinations. While it adds a new step to the pre-travel process, the application is quick, affordable, and valid for multiple trips. By planning ahead and applying in time, British visitors can continue to enjoy seamless travel to the beautiful Balearic island.

For the latest updates on ETIAS and its implementation, visit the official EU website or the Spanish immigration portal before booking your trip.