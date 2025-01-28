How far is Formentera from Ibiza and the best ways to get there?

Formentera, the smallest of the Balearic Islands, is just a short trip away from Ibiza. Known for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and relaxed vibe, it’s a must-visit destination for anyone holidaying in the region. If you’re wondering “how far apart are the islands?”, the answer is approximately 19 kilometres (12 miles) by sea.

In this guide, we’ll explore all the travel options available, including ferry companies, schedules, prices, and the recent limitations on vehicle access imposed by the Consell Insular.

Ses Illetes beach.

How to get from Ibiza to Formentera

Since Formentera does not have an airport, the only way to reach it is by sea. Fortunately, there are several ferry services that operate regular routes between the Pitiusas Islands. The journey takes between 25 and 60 minutes, depending on the type of ferry you choose.

Ferry companies operating between Ibiza and Formentera

Baléaria Duration : 30-35 minutes (fast ferry). Frequency : Up to 25 daily departures. Prices : From €45 per person. Details : Baléaria offers a mix of fast and regular ferries. They also provide services for vehicles, making it a convenient choice for travellers bringing their own transport.



Aquabus Duration : 45-60 minutes. Frequency : Up to 12 daily departures. Prices : From €19,99 euros per person. Details : Aquabus is the budget-friendly option. While it’s slower than the other ferries, it’s a great choice for travellers looking to save money. Note that the ferries are smaller and less luxurious.



Ulises Cat Duration : 30-40 minutes. Frequency : Several daily departures. Prices : From €25 per person. Details : Ulises Cat offers a comfortable service with modern catamarans, perfect for a smooth and enjoyable journey.



Trasmapi Duration : 25-30 minutes (fast ferry). Frequency : Up to 30 daily departures during peak season. Prices : From €30 per person. Details : Trasmapi is one of the most popular companies, offering high-speed ferries with modern amenities such as air-conditioned seating areas, outdoor decks, and onboard refreshments.



Cruceros Portmany Duration : 35-45 minutes. Frequency : Multiple daily departures, depending on the season. Prices : From €44 per person. Details : Cruceros Portmany focuses on providing a reliable service, with options for both individual passengers and groups.



Ferry schedules

Ferry schedules vary depending on the season. During summer (June to September), ferries run frequently from early morning until late at night. In the off-season, the frequency reduces, with fewer departures in the early morning and late evening. In addition, there are some companies that only operate in summer. Baleária and Trasmapi do connect the islands all year round.

High season : ferries depart as early as 07:00 AM and as late as midnight, with some companies offering departures every 30 minutes during peak hours.

: ferries depart as early as 07:00 AM and as late as midnight, with some companies offering departures every 30 minutes during peak hours. Low season: the first ferry typically departs around 08:00 AM, with the last ferry leaving Formentera around 08:00 PM.

It’s advisable to check the schedules online and book tickets in advance, especially during summer or on weekends.

A Baleária boat leaving Ibiza port.

Restrictions on vehicles in Formentera

The Consell Insular has implemented measures to limit the number of vehicles allowed on the island. This is part of their ‘Formentera Eco’ initiative to protect the environment and reduce traffic congestion, especially during the busy summer months.

Key points about vehicle limitations

Permit requirement : visitors who wish to bring a car or motorcycle must obtain a permit in advance. The number of permits is capped to ensure sustainability.

: visitors who wish to bring a car or motorcycle must obtain a permit in advance. The number of permits is capped to ensure sustainability. Fee : a small daily fee is charged for vehicles brought to the island, ranging from €1-3 per day for cars and €0.50-2 per day for motorcycles.

: a small daily fee is charged for vehicles brought to the island, ranging from €1-3 per day for cars and €0.50-2 per day for motorcycles. Alternatives: to avoid the hassle, many travellers choose to rent bicycles, scooters, or electric cars directly on the island. Public transport is also available, with buses connecting the port to key areas like Ses Illetes Beach and La Savina.

One of the best ways to get around the island is by bicycle.

Tips for a smooth journey

Book tickets in advance: during peak season, ferries can sell out quickly. Online booking ensures you secure your preferred departure time. Arrive early: it’s recommended to arrive at the port at least 30 minutes before your ferry departs, especially if you’re travelling with a vehicle. Pack light: if you’re visiting the island for the day, a small backpack is ideal. Beaches like Ses Illetes and Cala Saona are easily accessible from the port, so there’s no need to overpack. Consider a guided tour: many companies offer day trips that include ferry tickets, island tours, and lunch. This can be a hassle-free way to explore the smallest of the Pitiusas Islands.

Why visit Formentera?

The island is often described as a paradise on earth. Its highlights include:

Beaches : Ses Illetes, Playa de Migjorn, and Cala Saona are among the most stunning beaches in the Mediterranean.

: Ses Illetes, Playa de Migjorn, and Cala Saona are among the most stunning beaches in the Mediterranean. Snorkelling : the crystal-clear waters and rich marine life make it a haven for snorkelling enthusiasts.

: the crystal-clear waters and rich marine life make it a haven for snorkelling enthusiasts. Cycling routes : with its flat terrain and well-marked trails, the island is perfect for exploring by bike.

: with its flat terrain and well-marked trails, the island is perfect for exploring by bike. Local cuisine: don’t miss trying fresh seafood dishes, paella, and the island’s signature fig liqueur.

Ses Illetes beach. Ses Illetes beach. Es Caló.

Reaching Formentera from Ibiza is quick, easy, and offers multiple options to suit all budgets. Whether you’re planning a day trip or a longer stay, the journey is part of the adventure. Just remember to respect the island’s eco-friendly policies and embrace its laid-back charm. Book your ferry today and get ready to experience the unspoiled beauty of Formentera!