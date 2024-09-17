Located in the municipality of Santa Eulària des Riu, Playa des Riu is one of the few dog-friendly beaches on the island that welcomes pets all year round. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this charming spot offers an ideal place for you and your dog to enjoy the beach together, regardless of the season.

A small, scenic beach with unique terrain

Playa des Riu is a relatively small beach, measuring around 15 metres in length, and is situated on the southern side of Santa Eulària. Its shore is a combination of coarse sand and rocks, creating an exciting and varied landscape for dogs to explore.

The beach is located at the mouth of the Santa Eulària River, where the final 10 metres of the right bank form part of the beach area. This unique riverside setting adds to the picturesque atmosphere, making it a perfect backdrop for a peaceful outing.

Discover Playa des Riu, the beach where dogs and owners can enjoy Ibiza's serenity 1

A quiet retreat away from the crowds

Unlike many of Ibiza’s larger, busier beaches, Playa des Riu offers a tranquil escape. Its smaller size contributes to its intimate feel, allowing for more personal interactions between dog owners and their pets.

While it may lack the amenities of bigger beaches, its peaceful environment more than compensates for it. This secluded location is particularly appealing to those seeking a quieter alternative to the island’s popular tourist beaches.

Why Playa des Riu is special

Ibiza is renowned for its vibrant beach culture, but not all of its beaches are as welcoming to dogs. Playa des Riu stands out as one of the few places on the island where dogs are not only tolerated but actively encouraged to visit year-round.

Discover Playa des Riu, the beach where dogs and owners can enjoy Ibiza's serenity 2

Its calm and uncrowded atmosphere makes it a favourite for dog owners looking for a relaxing day by the sea with their pets. The blend of sandy and rocky terrain also offers plenty of stimulation for dogs, who can roam freely while their owners enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

Facilities and nearby attractions

Although Playa des Riu is a more secluded beach, it is still close to the amenities of Santa Eulària town, where visitors can find restaurants, cafés, and shops.

If you’re planning to extend your day out, there are plenty of places nearby to grab a bite to eat or enjoy a coffee after spending time at the beach. However, visitors should note that Playa des Riu itself is quite basic in terms of facilities, so it’s advisable to bring your own provisions, including water for both you and your dog.

Discover Playa des Riu, the beach where dogs and owners can enjoy Ibiza's serenity 3

Tips for visiting Playa des Riu with your dog

Leash requirements : while the beach is dog-friendly, it’s a good idea to bring a lead in case it becomes busy or for walking in areas near the river mouth.

: while the beach is dog-friendly, it’s a good idea to bring a lead in case it becomes busy or for walking in areas near the river mouth. Clean up : as with all beaches, it’s important to clean up after your dog to keep the area pleasant for everyone. Waste bags are recommended.

: as with all beaches, it’s important to clean up after your dog to keep the area pleasant for everyone. Waste bags are recommended. Bring supplies: since the beach is relatively undeveloped, be sure to bring fresh water, snacks, and anything else your dog might need during the visit.

Playa des Riu is a hidden gem for dog lovers visiting Ibiza. Its quiet charm, scenic riverside setting, and year-round accessibility make it a standout destination for those seeking a more peaceful beach experience with their pets. Whether you’re looking to relax, explore, or simply enjoy quality time with your dog, Playa des Riu provides the perfect environment to do just that.