The best 5 snorkeling spots and secluded coves in Ibiza

Ibiza is undoubtedly one of the best destinations in Spain for its hidden coves, serene bays, and outstanding snorkeling spots. The island’s underwater world is particularly unique, thanks to the Posidonia meadows, which play a key role in maintaining the island’s famously clear waters.

When snorkeling around Ibiza, you’ll have the chance to explore these underwater meadows, an important part of the Pityusic Islands’ ecosystem and a UNESCO World Heritage site. You’ll also encounter a variety of Mediterranean marine life, including damselfish, sea urchins, starfish, and octopuses, adding to the snorkelling experience.

During the summer months, marine life thrives, and with water temperatures around 20°C, it’s the perfect time to grab your snorkeling gear and dive in to discover the island’s submerged beauty.

Top snorkeling spot: Punta Galera

Punta Galera, located beneath a dramatic cliff in the municipality of Sant Antoni near Cala Salada, is an ideal spot for snorkeling. Its clear waters and rocky seabed create a perfect environment, though snorkelers should be cautious of the uneven underwater terrain.

Es Canaret

In the northern part of the island, near Cala Xarraca in the municipality of Sant Joan, lies Es Canaret, one of the most popular snorkeling spots.

Its turquoise waters are home to a wide variety of local marine species, and the area is also characterised by traditional Ibizan fishermen’s huts and boat sheds, adding to the charm of your snorkeling adventure.

Snorkeling at Es Portitxol

Es Portitxol beach, surrounded by old boat sheds, offers excellent snorkeling conditions and is also a lovely spot for a scenic coastal walk.

A one-hour walk from the car park will bring you to this beautiful cove, where the rocky seabed hides a wealth of marine life just waiting to be discovered by snorkelers.

Porroig

Porroig, located in the municipality of Sant Josep, is another fantastic spot. The rocky seabed is perfect for exploring, and the cove is lined with traditional boat sheds typical of the Balearic Islands. The surrounding paths also offer a scenic route through this peaceful corner of Ibiza.

Molí de Pla

Close to Platja d’en Bossa, Molí de Pla is a gem, recommended by Paulo Peixoto, a diving instructor in Ibiza. He highlights the abundance of endemic marine species that can be found at shallow depths, alongside the Posidonia meadows, which can be explored during a snorkeling session.

Peixoto also provides some helpful tips:

Avoid areas with heavy boat traffic. Always use a visible surface marker buoy, which is required by law. It’s best to snorkel with a specialised guide for added safety and insight.

With its wide variety of snorkelling locations, rich marine biodiversity, and stunning underwater landscapes, Ibiza is a true paradise for snorkeling enthusiasts looking to explore the island’s aquatic wonders.