Experience the extraordinary art of mixology at 7Pines Resort Ibiza: Sip & Explore event this September

Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of mixology excellence as 7Pines Resort Ibiza, in partnership with Alvarez Brands, brings back its renowned Sip & Explore series. This exclusive event, open to all mixology lovers, is set to take place on the evenings of Tuesday, 3rd and Wednesday, 4th September, at the luxurious Pershing Yacht Terrace, beginning at 7 p.m.

Elevate your evening at the Pershing Yacht Terrace

For those seeking an evening of refined luxury, the Pershing Yacht Terrace at 7Pines Resort Ibiza offers an experience like no other. Situated on the dramatic cliffs overlooking Ibiza’s stunning western coastline, this venue is a true testament to sophisticated design.

Inspired by the sleek lines of the Pershing 9X yacht, the terrace boasts elegant teak flooring and an atmosphere of nautical chic. Guests will be treated to uninterrupted views of the glittering Mediterranean Sea and the mysterious silhouette of Es Vedrà, making it the ideal setting for an evening of unparalleled mixology.

Rediscover classic cocktails with a modern twist

Under the theme ‘Timeless Elegance of Reborn Classics’, this edition of Sip & Explore will feature the innovative talents of the team from 1862 Dry Bar, one of Madrid’s most revered cocktail bars.

Celebrated globally and listed among the top 500 bars worldwide, 1862 Dry Bar is known for its creative reinventions of traditional cocktails.

At this event, their mixologists will present a bespoke pop-up menu that blends time-honoured techniques with contemporary flavours, offering guests a truly unique tasting experience.

An unforgettable two-day celebration of mixology

The festivities kick off on Tuesday, 3rd September, where attendees can enjoy an exclusive selection of cocktails crafted with precision and passion. The evening will be enriched by live dj performances, creating an energetic and stylish ambiance.

Complementing the drinks will be the exquisite Japanese cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Óscar Salazar, promising a culinary experience that perfectly matches the sophistication of the cocktails.

For those in the bar and restaurant industry, as well as local residents, a 20% discount will be available throughout the event, ensuring this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Dive into the world of mixology with an expert-led workshop

On Wednesday, 4th September, the event will shift focus to an interactive mixology workshop, offering an in-depth exploration of cocktail-making techniques.

Led by the experts from 1862 Dry Bar, this session in 7Pines Resort Ibiza will delve into the history and evolution of mixology, providing valuable insights into advanced cocktail creation. The workshop is complimentary for professionals in the field, though spaces are limited, while the general public can join for a fee of €50.

The evening will conclude with another night of innovative cocktails and vibrant entertainment, ensuring the event ends on a high note.

Premium spirits and Mediterranean flavours by Alvarez Brands

Adding to the allure of the event, Alvarez Brands, a leader in the premium spirits industry, will showcase their top-tier offerings, including Whitley Neill Gin, Entre Mains and 1614 Pisco del Perú. These exceptional spirits will be masterfully integrated into the evening’s cocktails, celebrating the rich flavours of the Mediterranean and the artistry of modern mixology.

Join Us at 7Pines Resort Ibiza

Whether you’re a guest of the resort or a visitor looking for a sophisticated evening out, this event at 7Pines Resort Ibiza promises a memorable experience. It’s an exceptional opportunity to explore the art of mixology in a breathtaking setting, surrounded by the beauty of Ibiza’s coastline.

For more information and to secure your place at this exclusive event, please contact with 7Pines Resort Ibiza:

Email: restaurants.ibiza@7pines.com

Telephone: +34 673 550 333 or +34 971 19 52 00