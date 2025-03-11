Why Black Coffee’s Hï Ibiza residency is the ultimate Ibiza party

Ibiza is synonymous with world-class electronic music, and no name is more closely linked to the island’s Saturday nights than Black Coffee. In 2025, the globally renowned DJ returns to Hï Ibiza for his seventh residency, a series of electrifying nights that have become a staple of the White Isle’s nightlife scene. Running from 17th May to 4th October, this 21-week residency promises a unique blend of Afro-house beats, immersive visuals, and an atmosphere unlike any other.

Since Hï Ibiza’s grand opening in 2017, Black Coffee’s residency has been a key highlight of the summer season, drawing music lovers and clubbing aficionados from all over the world. Known for his deep, rhythmic sound, he has played a crucial role in bringing Afro-house to the forefront of the global electronic music scene. His residency is not just a party—it’s an experience, a journey into a sound that seamlessly blends African influences with cutting-edge house music.

A world-class venue for an unforgettable night

Hï Ibiza is more than just a club; it is an institution in the world of electronic music. Ranked as the No. 1 club in the world, its state-of-the-art production, groundbreaking light shows, and impeccable sound system make it the ideal home for Black Coffee’s music. Every Saturday night, the Theatre transforms into a pulsating haven of deep beats and hypnotic rhythms, creating an environment where party-goers can lose themselves in the music.

The Club Room, meanwhile, offers a contrasting yet complementary experience, curated by Damian Lazarus. Returning for his fourth consecutive year, the Crosstown Rebels boss is known for his avant-garde approach to house and techno. His ability to craft an atmosphere filled with mystical energy and innovative sounds ensures that those who venture into the Club Room will be taken on a unique sonic journey.

The soundtrack of the summer

One of the defining aspects of Black Coffee’s residency is his ability to merge the past, present, and future of house music. Over the years, he has invited some of the biggest names in the industry to share the stage with him at Hï Ibiza, including Keinemusik, Michael Bibi, ANOTR, Henrik Schwarz, Carlita, and Guy Gerber. His nights are known for surprise guest appearances, unexpected collaborations, and an energy that builds from the first track to the last beat of the night.

But what truly sets Black Coffee apart is his commitment to pushing boundaries. His sound is deeply rooted in Afro-house, yet he constantly evolves, blending soulful melodies, intricate percussion, and deep basslines to create an unparalleled musical experience. His ability to captivate an audience and transport them through sound is what makes his residency at Hï Ibiza one of the most sought-after events of the summer.

The perfect addition to your Ibiza getaway

Whether you’re a seasoned Ibiza veteran or visiting the island for the first time, adding Black Coffee’s residency to your itinerary is a must. Ibiza’s nightlife is legendary, and this event is a perfect representation of what makes the island so special. The combination of world-class talent, top-tier production, and an international crowd of music lovers makes for a night that will stay with you long after the summer ends.

Aside from the music, Hï Ibiza offers a full sensory experience. The club’s design is built to enhance every element of the night, from the breathtaking visuals to the state-of-the-art sound system that delivers every beat with crystal-clear precision. The energy is contagious, the vibe is unparalleled, and the music is second to none.

Plan your night at Hï Ibiza

Tickets for Black Coffee’s residency at Hï Ibiza are always in high demand, with many nights selling out well in advance. If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza in 2025, securing your spot for one of these legendary Saturdays should be at the top of your list. Whether you’re dancing under the dazzling lights of the Theatre or exploring the hypnotic sounds of Damian Lazarus in the Club Room, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendar, book your tickets, and get ready for one of the most exciting nights of the Ibiza season. Black Coffee at Hï Ibiza isn’t just a party—it’s a movement, a celebration of music, and the perfect way to experience the magic of the island’s nightlife.