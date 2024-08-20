Glitterbox returns to Hï Ibiza in 2024, marking a monumental 10-year anniversary on the White Isle. Known for its vibrant, inclusive, and euphoric atmosphere, this party has established itself as one of Ibiza’s most beloved and anticipated parties. This year, the event promises to be more spectacular than ever, with a 23-week residency from 5th May to 6th October. If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza, here’s why Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza should be at the top of your list.

A decade of dancefloor magic

Glitterbox has consistently pushed the boundaries of nightlife, blending the best of disco, house and dance classics with cutting-edge performances. Over the past decade, it has evolved into a symbol of inclusive club culture, where everyone is invited to let loose and express themselves freely.

Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza 2024: celebrate a decade of disco, house and inclusive nightlife at World's Best Club 1

The 2024 season is set to build on this legacy, featuring an impressive line-up that includes both legendary artists and fresh talent. Expect to dance the night away to sets from heavyweights like Groove Armada, Armand Van Helden, and Derrick Carter, alongside rising stars such as Suze Ijó and Zach Witness.

Hï Ibiza: The World’s Best Club

Hosting Glitterbox is Hï Ibiza, crowned as the world’s best club. Renowned for its state-of-the-art sound systems, mesmerizing visuals, and innovative production, Hï Ibiza provides the perfect backdrop for Glitterbox’s flamboyant energy.

The club’s layout, with its iconic Theatre, Club Room, and the Wild Corner, offers a unique experience in each space, ensuring that every night at Glitterbox is different yet unforgettable.

Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza 2024: celebrate a decade of disco, house and inclusive nightlife at World's Best Club 2

Whether you’re drawn to the toilet rave in the Wild Corner or the big-name DJs in the Theatre, Hï Ibiza amplifies the Glitterbox experience to new heights.

What to expect in Glitterbox 2024

The 2024 season is a celebration of Glitterbox’s 10-year journey, featuring a retro-inspired aesthetic crafted by artist Haris Nukem and design agency Studio Moross. The visuals promise to captivate as much as the music, with bold, colourful designs that reflect the party’s joyful and inclusive spirit. Special performances from icons like Chaka Khan will elevate the season, making it one not to miss.

The season is packed with must-see events, but some of the most anticipated include a mid-September session featuring DJ Harvey and Wajeed, and the closing party on 6th October, which is expected to be the pinnacle of the summer’s festivities.

Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza 2024: celebrate a decade of disco, house and inclusive nightlife at World's Best Club 3

Plan your visit

Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza runs every Sunday night from May to October, and tickets are already on sale. To make the most of your experience, consider booking early, especially for the high-demand dates. Whether you’re a seasoned Ibiza veteran or a first-time visitor, Glitterbox promises an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and pure hedonistic fun.

As Glitterbox celebrates its 10th anniversary at Hï Ibiza, it reaffirms its status as a beacon of inclusive, joyous nightlife. The 2024 season is not just a party—it’s a celebration of music, culture, and the unifying power of the dancefloor. Don’t miss out on being a part of this iconic event in the world’s best club.