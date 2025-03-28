Legends Ibiza is set to become one of the most talked-about events of the summer season on the White Isle. Taking place from 2 to 5 June, this exclusive four-day festival will bring together world-class figures from football, padel, golf, music and cinema, promising an unforgettable blend of live sport and VIP glamour — all set against the stunning backdrop of Ibiza.

Whether you’re already on the island or planning your trip, Legends Ibiza offers the ultimate experience for sports lovers, fans of celebrity culture and anyone seeking a truly unique summer event.

Luis Figo brings Legends Ibiza to the island – Are you ready? 1

Luis Figo brings global icons

At the centre of the action is none other than Luis Figo, former Real Madrid star, 2000 Ballon d’Or winner and 2001 FIFA World Player of the Year. The Portuguese legend is not only the face of Legends Ibiza, but will also captain one of the competing teams. His charisma and network have already attracted some of the biggest names in world football to the event.

Expected to join him are football royalty such as Andrea Pirlo, Robert Pires, Juan Sebastián Verón, Michel Salgado, Iker Casillas, Diego Forlán, Joe Cole, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. That’s not all — big names from the entertainment industry, including actors Mark Strong and Jason Isaacs, will also be taking part.

Luis Figo brings Legends Ibiza to the island – Are you ready? 2

A packed programme of sport and celebration

Over four days, visitors to Legends Ibiza can watch their heroes go head-to-head in football, padel and golf competitions. With such a stellar line-up, the standard will be high, but the atmosphere promises to be friendly, festive and full of good vibes.

Matches and tournaments will be held at top venues across the island, including the Municipal Stadium of Santa Eulalia, The Bubble Club, and Golf Ibiza. The action on the pitch, court and green will be matched by a lively social calendar, with VIP parties, receptions and special events hosted throughout the week.

The luxurious Mondrian Ibiza Hotel will play a central role in delivering a five-star hospitality experience for special guests and VIP ticket holders, offering exclusive access and unforgettable moments throughout the festival.

Luis Figo brings Legends Ibiza to the island – Are you ready? 3

Tickets and VIP packages now available

If you’re planning to be in Ibiza this June, Legends Ibiza is a can’t-miss opportunity. A range of ticket options are now available, from single-event passes to week-long VIP experiences. Packages include access to the closing party, football matches, and the golf tournament, with top-tier passes offering one-of-a-kind interaction with the stars.

Ticket sales are already open, and demand is expected to be high — make sure to secure your place now via the official website.

Supporting great causes

More than just a celebration of sport and celebrity, Legends Ibiza is also a charity-focused initiative, raising funds for important causes such as the Red Cross. By taking part — whether as a fan or a player — every participant contributes to a better world, combining entertainment with purpose.

“It will be an incredible event”, said Figo. “Ibiza is an amazing island, and we’re all excited to be part of Legends Ibiza. We look forward to bringing fans and global stars together for meaningful causes in a worldwide celebration of live sport, entertainment and community”.

Why Legends Ibiza is the summer event you didn’t know you needed

Ibiza is world-renowned for its music, nightlife and natural beauty, but with Legends Ibiza, the island is carving a new niche as a destination for elite sporting events. If you’re looking to elevate your holiday, this is the perfect opportunity to combine relaxation with world-class excitement.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas will also attend the event.

With its mix of famous faces, competitive spirit, luxury venues and exclusive social events, Legends Ibiza stands out as one of the top things to do in Ibiza in June. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan, a golf enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys rubbing shoulders with the stars, this four-day spectacle offers something for everyone.

What to expect

Football matches featuring global legends

featuring global legends Padel showdowns with celebrity guests

with celebrity guests Golf tournaments in scenic Ibiza locations

in scenic Ibiza locations VIP parties and receptions at iconic venues

at iconic venues Live global streaming of key moments

of key moments Charity fundraising for meaningful causes

Legends Ibiza is more than just a sporting event — it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience where sport meets music, cinema, luxury and philanthropy. If you’re visiting Ibiza in early June or still considering your summer travel plans, this could be the highlight of your trip.

Get ready to witness icons of football, stars of the silver screen and music legends come together for an electrifying event like no other. Legends Ibiza is calling — will you answer?