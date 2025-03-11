If you are visiting Ibiza and looking for an authentic local experience this weekend, Jesús is the place to be. This charming village, located just a short drive from Ibiza Town, will host a grand barbecue and second-hand market this Sunday, 16th March, offering a perfect mix of delicious food, lively music, and unique shopping opportunities.

A unique local event in Ibiza

The event will take place in the heart of Jesús, in the main square next to the church, where visitors can enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with the aroma of slow-cooked meat, cheerful music, and the excitement of bargain hunting at the market stalls. Organised by Fun and Trucks in collaboration with the Jesús Festival Committee and the Santa Eulària Town Hall, this community-driven gathering welcomes both locals and tourists for a memorable day out.

Whether you are a foodie, a music lover, or simply someone who enjoys discovering hidden gems while travelling, this event offers something for everyone.

Experience this weekend in Ibiza a delicious barbecue and second-hand market 1

Taste the true flavour of grilled meat

One of the highlights of the event is the traditional Argentine-style barbecue, where approximately 200 kilos of wood will be burned throughout the day to infuse the meat with an unmistakable smoky flavour. Guests can savour various cuts of beef, pork, and chicken, cooked over an open fire just as it has been done for generations in Argentina.

For those who prefer plant-based options, vegetarian dishes will also be available, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the experience. And, of course, no meal is complete without something sweet – a tempting selection of desserts will be on offer to round off the feast.

Experience this weekend in Ibiza a delicious barbecue and second-hand market 2

Latin rhythms and a festive atmosphere

As you enjoy your barbecue, expect to be entertained by the lively beats of DJ B.o.B., who will be travelling from Palma de Mallorca to Ibiza for this special occasion. His playlist will feature an energetic mix of Latin rhythms, including cumbia, ensuring a vibrant soundtrack to the day’s festivities.

Whether you choose to sit back and enjoy the music or get up and dance, the infectious energy of the event will make you feel right at home in Ibiza’s warm and welcoming community.

A second-hand market with 50 stalls

Beyond the delicious food and music, the event also offers a fantastic second-hand market, where visitors can browse through a variety of stalls selling unique finds. Around 50 stalls will be set up across the square, offering a diverse selection of items at bargain prices. Expect to find:

Home decor items to bring a touch of Ibiza style to your own space.

to bring a touch of Ibiza style to your own space. Clothing for adults and children , perfect for picking up a stylish souvenir.

, perfect for picking up a stylish souvenir. Toys and books for those travelling with kids or looking for a nostalgic find.

This is the first edition of this second-hand market in Jesús, and its aim is to encourage a circular economy – giving new life to pre-loved items and promoting more sustainable consumption habits. If you enjoy vintage shopping or hunting for unique treasures while travelling, this market is the perfect opportunity to discover something special while supporting the local community.

Experience this weekend in Ibiza a delicious barbecue and second-hand market 3

Why you should visit Jesús this Sunday

If you are looking for authentic things to do in Ibiza beyond the usual beach clubs and nightlife, this event offers a unique glimpse into local life. It is an opportunity to:

Enjoy delicious food that you might not typically find in tourist areas.

that you might not typically find in tourist areas. Experience Ibiza’s community spirit and mingle with locals.

and mingle with locals. Shop sustainably and take home a one-of-a-kind souvenir.

and take home a one-of-a-kind souvenir. Soak up the festive atmosphere with music, good food, and a welcoming crowd.

How to get there

Jesús is easily accessible from Ibiza Town, just a 10-minute drive away. If you are staying in Santa Eulària or the surrounding areas, it is also a short journey by car or taxi. Parking is available nearby, though it is recommended to arrive early to secure a spot.

For those who prefer not to drive, taxis and local bus services provide an easy way to reach the village. Once you arrive, the event takes place in the main square next to the church, which is easy to find.

Whether you are a first-time visitor to Ibiza or a returning traveller looking for new experiences, this barbecue and second-hand market in Jesús is a fantastic way to spend a Sunday. It combines great food, music, shopping, and a sense of community that truly captures the island’s spirit.

So, if you’re in Ibiza this weekend and want to discover a different side of the island, make sure to stop by Jesús and enjoy a day of good vibes, delicious flavours, and hidden treasures.

Don’t miss it – come hungry, bring your shopping bag, and get ready for a truly local Ibiza experience!