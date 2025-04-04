Ibiza is known across the world for its turquoise beaches, world-class nightlife and luxury lifestyle, but there is another side to this island that many visitors never see. Beneath the surface of its whitewashed houses and postcard-perfect sunsets lies a rich cultural tapestry shaped by centuries of tradition. From age-old festivals to folk dances, handcrafted fashion and time-honoured recipes, the island offers visitors a chance to explore something deeper — something more authentic.

If you are ready to discover the true heart of Ibiza, this guide will show you how to experience its traditions throughout the year.

The enchanting other Ibiza: folk dances, festivals and delicious flavours you must experience 1

Celebrations that bring the island to life

Ibiza’s cultural calendar is dotted with celebrations that bring communities together and shine a light on the island’s identity. These are not just parties; they are vivid expressions of history, faith, and community spirit.

In August, Festes de la Terra are among the most significant events of the year. Dedicated to Santa María de las Nieves and Sant Ciriac — the island’s patron saints — these festivities fill the streets of Ibiza Town and other villages with processions, live music, traditional dances, and spectacular fireworks. It is a time when locals and tourists alike celebrate side by side.

If you are planning a spring getaway, do not miss the Holy Week processions in Santa Eulària and other towns, where religious devotion is displayed with silent parades and dramatic re-enactments of the Passion of Christ.

One of the most magical nights of the year is San Juan, celebrated on 23 June. Bonfires are lit across beaches and villages, symbolising purification and renewal. Locals jump over the flames to bring good luck and cast away negativity, while fireworks mark the arrival of summer.

The enchanting other Ibiza: folk dances, festivals and delicious flavours you must experience 2

These are just a few examples. Ibiza’s festival calendar runs all year long, so make sure to check local listings before your trip — you might find yourself dancing in the square of a tiny village under a canopy of stars.

Ball pagès: a folk dance with deep roots

A visit to Ibiza is incomplete without experiencing ball pagès, the island’s traditional folk dance. This unique and expressive performance tells the story of rural life and courtship rituals. It is a celebration of heritage, often performed during patron saint festivals and special village events.

The dance is performed in pairs, with men moving energetically around the women, who step slowly and elegantly. The rhythm is marked by the deep beat of a drum (tambor) and the sharp clack of castanets (castanyoles).

The enchanting other Ibiza: folk dances, festivals and delicious flavours you must experience 3

The costumes are as striking as the movements. Women wear colourful skirts and layer their outfits with gold jewellery called ’emprendada‘, which can weigh several kilos. Men dress in waistcoats and wide-brimmed hats. Together, they create a visual and auditory feast that transports you to Ibiza’s past.

If you see a sign announcing a traditional dance during your stay, do not hesitate — go and enjoy it. Even if you do not understand the words, the spirit of ball pagès speaks for itself.

Flavours that tell a story

Every culture tells its story through its food, and Ibizan cuisine is no exception. Influenced by centuries of history — from Phoenicians to Arabs — the island’s gastronomy is both rustic and refined.

One of the most beloved traditional dishes is sofrit pagès, a hearty stew that combines chicken, lamb, local sausages, potatoes and spices. Originally a festive meal, it remains a favourite at family gatherings and village celebrations.

On the sweeter side, flaó is a must-try dessert. This medieval-style cheesecake is made with fresh sheep’s cheese and flavoured with mint — an unexpected combination that works beautifully. It was once reserved for Easter, but today you can find it in many restaurants and bakeries across the island.

The enchanting other Ibiza: folk dances, festivals and delicious flavours you must experience 4

And no Ibizan meal is complete without a glass of herbes eivissenques, a traditional liqueur made with over 20 local herbs. Sipped slowly after dinner, it is not just a digestif — it is a taste of the island’s wild landscape in liquid form.

Fashion and craftsmanship with a soul

Ibiza’s style has always stood out, and much of that comes from its handcrafted fashion and artisanal spirit. The island is home to the famous Adlib fashion, a bohemian-chic style that emerged in the 1970s from the colourful atmosphere of Ibiza’s hippy markets. Inspired by traditional clothing, Adlib garments are made from natural fabrics, flowing designs and delicate lace — a timeless combination that has reached catwalks worldwide.

Wandering through local markets or boutiques, you will find unique handmade pieces that reflect this island’s free spirit. Many are created by local designers who continue to keep Ibiza’s fashion traditions alive.

The enchanting other Ibiza: folk dances, festivals and delicious flavours you must experience 5

Equally iconic are the espardenyes — traditional Ibizan shoes that have been handmade for generations. With soles of braided esparto grass and cotton or linen uppers, these shoes are not just a fashion statement. They are a direct connection to the island’s agricultural roots and artisanal heritage.

How to live the true Ibiza

To truly experience Ibiza’s traditions, slow down and look beyond the obvious. Visit the inland villages. Attend a local festival. Taste something new. Let a dance performance or a folk song draw you into the island’s rhythm.

Ibiza is not just a summer paradise. It is a living culture, full of stories waiting to be discovered. Whether you are visiting in the peak of August or the calm of winter, the authentic Ibiza is always there — in its traditions, its flavours, its dances and its people.

Pack your curiosity and open your senses. The real Ibiza is ready to welcome you.