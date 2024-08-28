Discover the scenic Puig d’Atzaró route: a circular hiking experience in Santa Eulària

The Puig d’Atzaró route is a remarkable circular hiking trail that begins and ends in the heart of Santa Eulària, offering both locals and visitors a chance to explore the diverse landscapes of this picturesque region. As one of the 14 designated hiking routes in the municipality of Santa Eulària, this trail stands out for its blend of natural beauty, cultural landmarks and moderate difficulty, making it an excellent choice for those seeking an engaging outdoor adventure.

Overview Puig d’Atzaró route

The Puig d’Atzaró route spans approximately 14 kilometres and typically takes around 3,5 hours to complete. This route is classified as moderately difficult, making it accessible to most hikers with a basic level of fitness. The circular nature of the trail ensures that you can enjoy new sights throughout the journey, all while returning to your starting point in the town centre.

Key points of interest

The route starts at Santa Eulària Town Hall, which serves as a convenient and central location. From here, the route passes through Santa Eulària’s sports facilities, the most important in the town, with a football pitch, covered pavilion, indoor heated swimming pool, athletics track, multi-sports and tennis courts, skate park, gym and bar.

Santa Eulària Town Hall.

As you venture further, the path leads to the Font de Perella, a natural spring that has been a source of fresh water for centuries. This spot is perfect for a short rest, where you can appreciate the tranquility of the area.

The trail continues to its highest point at Puig d’Atzaró, offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. This vantage point is one of the highlights of the route, providing an excellent opportunity for photography or simply to take in the natural beauty of the island.

On your descent, you’ll pass by the Font d’Atzaró, another historic spring that has been vital to the local agriculture and daily life in the region. The cool, clear waters here provide a refreshing stop before completing the final leg of your journey.

Font de Perella.

Hiking tips

Given the moderate difficulty of the Puig d’Atzaró route, it’s advisable to wear sturdy footwear suitable for uneven terrain. Carrying sufficient water is essential, particularly during the warmer months, as the trail has limited shaded areas. The route is well-marked, but bringing a map or GPS device can be helpful, especially for those unfamiliar with the area.

This trail offers an excellent balance of natural landscapes and cultural heritage, making it a must-visit for anyone exploring Santa Eulària. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking for a peaceful walk, the Puig d’Atzaró route promises a rewarding experience filled with the best that Ibiza’s countryside has to offer.

By including this trail in your itinerary, you’ll not only enjoy a satisfying hike but also gain a deeper appreciation for the natural and cultural richness of Santa Eulària. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the Puig d’Atzaró route—a true gem among the hiking trails of Ibiza.

For more information, visit the official website of the Santa Eulària Town Hall.