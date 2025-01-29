Recognise any of these celebrities? They were all born in Ibiza and are all thriving!

Ibiza has not only been a home to visitors and artists but has also seen the birth of many well-known celebrities who have made a name for themselves in acting, music, fashion, and social media. The island’s creative atmosphere has influenced many, shaping their careers and giving them a unique connection to their birthplace.

From internationally recognised musicians to influential social media stars, Ibiza continues to serve as a breeding ground for talent.

The port of Ibiza crowned by Dalt Vila, the old town.

Musicians and performers with Ibizan roots

Among the notable musicians born on the island is Jamie Lou Stenzel, better known as Au/Ra. The singer-songwriter has gained global recognition with her electronic-infused pop sound, including her hit single ‘Panic Room’. Ibiza’s influence is evident in her music, which often carries ethereal and haunting melodies. Her songs have been featured in numerous film soundtracks and collaborations with renowned artists, further expanding her international reach.

Another name in the music scene is Fernando Costa, a rising rapper whose raw lyrics and dynamic performances have positioned him as a strong voice in the Spanish hip-hop community. With themes that touch on social issues and personal struggles, his music resonates with a young and engaged audience. His rapid rise to fame has solidified his reputation as one of the most promising talents in Spanish urban music.

Similarly, DJ and producer Franky Rizardo, who has performed at major festivals worldwide, continues to bring the island’s electronic beats to an international audience. He is frequently seen at events like Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival, where he delivers electrifying sets that embody the Balearic spirit. His contributions to house music have earned him a devoted fan base across Europe and beyond.

@frankyrizardo Starting my set in the place that always puts a smile on my face 🔰 @Music On @Pacha Ibiza ♬ origineel geluid – Franky Rizardo

Fashion, modelling, and social media stars

Ibiza has also been the birthplace of well-known models and influencers. River Viiperi, a fashion model with an impressive international career, has worked with brands like Versace and Calvin Klein, representing the glamour often associated with Ibiza. His journey from small-town Ibiza to global runways serves as an inspiration for aspiring models from the island.

Elena Belle, formerly known as Natacha Peyre, has built a successful career in modelling and television, particularly in Sweden, but remains closely connected to her Spanish heritage. Her versatility has allowed her to transition from reality television to fashion, where she continues to be a prominent figure.

On the digital front, Ibra Abdelkader has gained significant popularity on social media, especially through his humorous content on TikTok and Instagram, reaching audiences far beyond the island. His engaging personality and relatable sketches have amassed millions of views, making him one of Ibiza’s most-followed online figures.

Actresses and entertainment industry celebrities

The island has also given rise to talented actresses such as Olivia Molina, daughter of legendary Spanish actress Ángela Molina. Olivia has carved out her own successful career in Spanish cinema and television, starring in acclaimed series and films that have earned her industry recognition. She continues to be a staple in Spanish entertainment, showcasing her acting prowess across a variety of roles.

Ana Vide (left) and Olivia Molina (right) during a shoot in Ibiza.

Another familiar name in entertainment is Yolanthe Cabau, an actress and television personality who has worked extensively in the Netherlands and beyond, as well as advocating for social causes through her foundation. Apart from her acting work, she is a dedicated philanthropist, using her influence to promote initiatives aimed at rescuing children from human trafficking.

Adding to Ibiza’s contribution to comedy and acting, Manuel Huedo has gained recognition for his comedic talent, with sketches and performances that have made him a favourite among Spanish audiences. His rise to fame began on social media, where he quickly became known for his witty and relatable humour. Now, he is a regular presence on television and streaming platforms, further cementing his status as one of Spain’s top comedians.

Ibiza’s legacy in the spotlight

The presence of these well-known figures demonstrates how Ibiza’s influence extends far beyond tourism and nightlife. The island has been a cradle of talent across multiple fields, and its energy continues to inspire new generations of artists, entertainers, and creatives who proudly carry their Ibizan roots with them.

With its unparalleled natural beauty and cultural richness, Ibiza remains a place where creativity flourishes. Whether in music, fashion, acting, or digital entertainment, the island continues to produce exceptional talent that leaves a mark on the world stage. For those visiting Ibiza, the local artistic community offers a glimpse into the depth of talent that the island nurtures, making it not just a destination for relaxation but also a birthplace of innovation and artistry.