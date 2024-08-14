Prepare for an electrifying night as the renowned Storytellers carnival brings its exceptional season to a dramatic close with an epic Season Finale at the iconic Cova Santa. This Friday, August 16, 2024, immerse yourself in a fusion of music, culture, and electric energy that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Unveiling the grand finale of Storytellers 2024: a night of music, magic, and unforgettable memories 1

A line-up of legendary artists

The Storytellers Closing Party boasts an extraordinary line-up featuring some of the most celebrated names in the electronic music scene:

Kölsch – Known for his melodic techno, Kölsch will lead the night with an immersive and captivating set that will resonate deep within the soul.

– Known for his melodic techno, Kölsch will lead the night with an immersive and captivating set that will resonate deep within the soul. Andhim – Expect infectious grooves and innovative beats as Andhim takes the stage with their unique blend of house and techno.

– Expect infectious grooves and innovative beats as Andhim takes the stage with their unique blend of house and techno. Baron – Bringing dynamic energy, Baron will elevate the night with his engaging and powerful sets.

Unveiling the grand finale of Storytellers 2024: a night of music, magic, and unforgettable memories 2

Luca Saporito – Luca will deliver a distinctive fusion of electronic soundscapes, adding a unique flavor to the event.

– Luca will deliver a distinctive fusion of electronic soundscapes, adding a unique flavor to the event. Shubostar – Rounding out the night, Shubostar will mesmerize with her rhythmic prowess and genre-bending creativity.

Celebrate the end of an extraordinary season

This season, Storytellers has been the beating heart of Ibiza’s vibrant music scene, with five exclusive events that have enchanted audiences and transformed each gathering into a theatrical musical journey. Featured artists have included Âme, Argi, Edu Imbernon, and many others, each contributing to the rich tapestry of sound and experience that Storytellers is renowned for.

Unveiling the grand finale of Storytellers 2024: a night of music, magic, and unforgettable memories 3

Originating from Tulum and brought to life by the creative minds behind WooMoon, Storytellers has become synonymous with immersive musical experiences. It has carved a unique space in electronic music history by weaving compelling narratives through rhythm, hosting iconic artists like Keinemusik, Luciano, and Ricardo Villalobos.

The perfect setting: Cova Santa

Cova Santa, with its enchanting atmosphere and breathtaking views, provides the ideal backdrop for this epic season finale. As night falls, the venue will be transformed into a magical realm where music, magic, and memories converge, offering a fitting conclusion to a season of sonic excellence.

Unveiling the grand finale of Storytellers 2024: a night of music, magic, and unforgettable memories 4

Secure your spot in Storytellers Closing Party

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this unforgettable night. Storytellers Lovers can enhance their experience with VIP treatment, enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime views of the dancefloor. Tickets and VIP tables are available for booking online now.

Get to Cova Santa for the Storytellers Closing Party and be a part of Ibiza’s most talked-about event of the season. This is more than just a party; it’s a celebration of music, culture, and the power of storytelling through sound.