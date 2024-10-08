Weddings in Ibiza: this is the enchanting church where celebrities say ‘I do’

Many celebrities have chosen Ibiza for their weddings, and one church, in particular, has become a favourite among them. Nestled on the stunning Balearic island of Ibiza, the Church of Es Cubells in Sant Josep has witnessed some of the most high-profile celebrity unions. With its breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and peaceful, secluded setting, it’s no surprise that stars have been flocking to this charming chapel to celebrate their love.

In recent years, the Church of Es Cubells has hosted weddings for a number of famous faces. Most recently, in 2024, renowned chef Rafa Zafra exchanged vows with Helena Roig at this very spot. Before that, on 25th September 2022, football legend and Real Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazário married his partner Celina Locks in this same location. In 2020, supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, who has been in the headlines due to her relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, married DJ Matteo Milleri here. The late Caritina Goyanes, well-known in Spanish social circles, tied the knot with Antonio Matos in the church back in 2008. This picturesque chapel has become synonymous with celebrity weddings on the island.

While many celebrities choose luxury hotels or rustic agritourism venues for their weddings in Ibiza – such as the union of Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender at La Granja or the recent wedding of UD Ibiza president Amadeo Salvo with Valencian stylist Pachi Viñoles, former partner of footballer Kily González, at Six Senses – the Church of Es Cubells offers a distinct charm. Its intimate and isolated location, perched on a cliff overlooking the sparkling sea, makes it an ideal spot for more traditional weddings with a serene backdrop.

A idden gem for Ibiza weddings

What makes the Church of Es Cubells so special? Aside from its spectacular sea views, this small and unassuming parish stands apart because of its tranquillity and sense of seclusion. Located far from Ibiza’s bustling nightlife, the church is surrounded by only a few houses and neighbours, offering couples the privacy and peace often sought for their big day. The understated beauty of the building, with its simple yet elegant structure, lends itself perfectly to intimate, romantic weddings.

The charm of the church is not limited to its physical setting; it also boasts a rich history, adding depth and character to any wedding ceremony held here.

A glimpse into the history of Es Cubells church

The origins of the Church of Es Cubells date back to the mid-19th century when the exclaustrated Carmelite Father Francesc Palau y Quer arrived in Ibiza. He recognised the need for a place of worship in the area, which was far from the nearest parish in Sant Josep. After appealing to Rome, he was granted permission to build a private oratory in his own home, and in 1864, this small oratory was inaugurated.

At that time, the original structure was modest, comprising a nave eight metres deep, five metres wide, and four metres high. For many years, it was only used sporadically when a priest was available. The hermits who lived in the area survived by cultivating the land around them.

In 1867, following Father Palau’s departure from the island, plans were made to transform the private oratory into a public church. The original oratory gradually evolved into the Church of Es Cubells, as we know it today. By 1933, it was provisionally established as a parish church, and in 1940, it gained full parish status. However, it wasn’t until 1958 that the construction work was completed.

The church is dedicated to the Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel, with the titular image of the Virgen del Carmen being blessed on 16th July 1941. The wooden altar and tabernacle, crafted by artisans Román and Salvador, were added in 1958, further enhancing the interior’s simple yet elegant design. The two chapels on either side of the presbytery, which were part of the original oratory, are dedicated to the Holy Christ and the Virgin of Sorrows, as well as to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Why Es Cubells is a celebrity favourite for weddings

The enduring popularity of Es Cubells for celebrity weddings can be attributed to a combination of factors. Its breathtaking location, with panoramic views of the sea, offers the perfect backdrop for a romantic celebration. Moreover, its relative seclusion makes it ideal for those seeking a private, peaceful venue away from the hustle and bustle of Ibiza’s more crowded areas.

Celebrities, often seeking privacy for their personal milestones, are naturally drawn to the serene, almost spiritual atmosphere of Es Cubells. Its rich history and connection to the island’s cultural heritage only add to its appeal. For couples wanting a unique wedding experience with a touch of tradition and a breathtaking setting, this small, unassuming church is the ultimate choice.

Whether you’re planning a grand wedding or an intimate ceremony, it’s clear that the Church of Es Cubells offers something truly special, making it one of Ibiza’s most sought-after locations for tying the knot.