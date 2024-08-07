Professionalism, service, experience and a wide range of quality products are the keys to Bedrinks success, and with one clear objective – to be the go-to wine and spirit merchants in Ibiza and Formentera.

Positioned as one of the leading drink distributors in the Pitiusan Islands, Bedrinks stocks an extensive range of leading brands in the beverage categories, exclusively and officially.

Bedrinks: dive into a temple for lovers of fine wine and premium drinks 1

Bedrinks is celebrating the first anniversary of its new wine and spirit store located at 21 Avenida de Santa Eulària des Riu, opposite the Formentera Maritime Station, in Ibiza Town. It is a space dedicated to lovers of wine and premium drinks, where you can enjoy a fine selection of champagnes, wines and spirits.

And for those passionate about spirits, Bedrinks offers one of the largest catalogues of Mexican spirits in the Balearic Islands, including a selection of tequila, mezcal, sotol and raicilla. In addition to an extensive portfolio of premium spirits.

Bedrinks: dive into a temple for lovers of fine wine and premium drinks 2

Complete experience in Bedrinks

With the opening of this establishment, Bedrinks’ mission is to provide a complete experience to its customers, so they offer personalised purchasing advice and a delivery service throughout the island of Ibiza. In addition, the facilities have a space enabled for specialised training in products and for hosting tasting events, so that you can explore and learn more about the company’s portfolio.

For those wishing to enjoy drinks on the spur of the moment, the establishment a section of chilled products ready to take away or to drink straight away.

Bedrinks: dive into a temple for lovers of fine wine and premium drinks 3

In addition to its shop in Ibiza, Bedrinks is also present in Formentera, in Sant Ferran, where it has facilities and a team prepared to offer an even greater service coverage, as well as providing the agility and immediacy that allows customers in the smaller of the islands to have a daily and personal attention.

Bedrinks is the company specialised in the distribution of beverages in Ibiza and Formentera. The company was founded with the aim of becoming the leading supplier for the islands’ HORECA channel (hotels, restaurants and cafés) The distributor has an extensive range of leading brands in all beverage categories, which it markets in an official or exclusive capacity.

A new concept of distribution, professionalism, service, experience and a wide range of quality products are the keys to the success of Bedrinks.

The distributor offers the perfect range to meet all the expectations and needs of its customers and suppliers to the islands’ vast hospitality sector, from typical and traditional establishments to the most avant-garde, sophisticated ones.