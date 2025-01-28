From Neymar Jr. to Dua Lipa: What are the celebrities’ favourite spots in Ibiza?

Ibiza, with its sun-drenched beaches, upscale venues, and legendary nightlife, continues to be the go-to destination for celebrities from all walks of life. From football icons and Hollywood actors to international musicians, the island effortlessly blends glamour and relaxation, attracting the A-list crowd year after year.

Here’s an in-depth look at the stars who’ve been spotted in Ibiza recently, the places they frequent, and why this Balearic jewel is their ultimate escape.

Football stars flocking to Ibiza

Some of the world’s top footballers make Ibiza their preferred destination to recharge during the offseason. Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, is a frequent visitor. Known for his love of family holidays, Messi has been spotted on luxurious yachts cruising along Ibiza’s coastline, often alongside his close friends and former teammates.

Cesc Fàbregas and Luis Suárez, also regulars on the island, often join Messi for group holidays. The trio, along with their families, enjoy the exclusive lifestyle Ibiza offers, including private villas, fine dining, and yacht excursions. These holidays are a testament to their strong bond and Ibiza’s allure as the ultimate escape for elite athletes.

Another major football star who loves Ibiza is Neymar Jr. The Brazilian superstar is often seen on the island, either relaxing on luxury yachts or enjoying Ibiza’s vibrant nightlife. Neymar embraces the full spectrum of Ibiza’s offerings, from its glamorous beach clubs to private parties at exclusive venues.

Footballer Marc Cucurella with his family.

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is another footballer who favours Ibiza. His laid-back yet stylish presence perfectly matches the island’s relaxed atmosphere. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal has been seen enjoying Ibiza’s quieter beaches and family-friendly spots, making it clear the island appeals to those seeking both luxury and tranquillity.

Ángel Di María, the Argentine winger and World Cup winner, is also a frequent visitor. Whether unwinding at upscale beach clubs or dining at Ibiza’s renowned restaurants, Di María fully embraces the island’s high-end offerings.

Finally, Jack Grealish of Manchester City has brought his signature energy to Ibiza’s party scene. Spotted at world-renowned venues like Ushuaïa Ibiza, Grealish exemplifies how the island caters to both relaxation and vibrant nightlife.

Music icons loving Ibiza

Ibiza’s reputation as the global capital of electronic music is legendary, but the island’s appeal extends far beyond DJs. Dua Lipa has become a regular, frequently spotted enjoying the beaches, nightlife, and exclusive parties the island is famous for.

DJ Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Ed Sheeran, known for his low-key lifestyle, opts for quieter moments on the island. He’s been seen dining at local favourites and even playing acoustic sets at intimate gatherings, showcasing Ibiza’s charm for artists seeking inspiration.

Superstar DJs like Calvin Harris continue to dominate Ibiza’s music scene. Whether performing at Ushuaïa Ibiza or relaxing at luxury venues, Harris is a fixture on the island. His presence underscores Ibiza’s status as the ultimate destination for music lovers and performers alike.

Hollywood stars drawn to Ibiza

Hollywood’s elite are equally captivated by Ibiza’s charm. Leonardo DiCaprio, renowned for his privacy, has been spotted enjoying the island’s exclusivity, particularly around Cala Jondal and the luxurious beach clubs nearby.

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault are also regular visitors, sharing snapshots of Ibiza’s breathtaking sunsets and serene landscapes. Meanwhile, Will Smith has been seen enjoying family time on the island, proving that Ibiza caters to both tranquillity and fun.

Salma Hayek.

Celebrity hotspots in Ibiza

Ibiza’s unique appeal lies in its ability to cater to every need—whether it’s seclusion, luxury, or excitement. These are the island’s top celebrity-frequented spots:

Cala Jondal beach

This exclusive beach, with its crystal-clear waters and chic establishments, is a favourite among A-listers. It’s also home to Jondal Restaurant , a luxurious Mediterranean dining spot that draws stars like Messi, Fàbregas, Neymar, and DiCaprio.

Ses Salines beach

A stunning and trendy stretch of golden sand, Ses Salines offers a lively yet sophisticated atmosphere. Celebrities like Luis Suárez, Jack Grealish, and Ángel Di María enjoy the perfect mix of beauty and buzz here.

Ushuaïa Ibiza

A global nightlife icon, Ushuaïa regularly hosts performances by top DJs like Calvin Harris and David Guetta. It’s a magnet for stars, including Dua Lipa, Jack Grealish, and Neymar, who revel in its electrifying atmosphere.

Blue Marlin Ibiza

Located at Cala Jondal, this upscale beach club offers a mix of luxury and laid-back charm. Messi, Ed Sheeran, and Salma Hayek have all been spotted enjoying its exclusive vibe.

Nikki Beach Ibiza

Situated in Santa Eulària, Nikki Beach combines tranquillity with sophistication, making it a favourite for families like Di María’s. Its blend of beachfront dining and vibrant events is hard to beat.

Lío Ibiza

Known for its cabaret performances, gourmet cuisine, and stunning views of Dalt Vila, Lío Ibiza is a regular haunt for celebrities such as Cesc Fàbregas, Neymar, and Dua Lipa.

Cala Jondal beach.

Why celebrities love Ibiza

What makes Ibiza irresistible to the stars? The island’s combination of natural beauty, high-end amenities, and privacy is unparalleled.

From luxury villas and private yachts to secluded beaches and Michelin-starred restaurants, Ibiza provides a bespoke experience that keeps celebrities returning year after year.

Live the celebrity experience in Ibiza

Want to follow in the footsteps of your favourite stars? Ibiza offers countless opportunities to indulge in the A-list lifestyle. Relax at a magic beach, sip cocktails at chic beach club, or dance the night away at one of the island’s famous nightclubs. For a more tranquil vibe, visit small villages or enjoy a romantic evening at a fancy restaurant.

Whether you’re a fan of football, music, or Hollywood glamour, Ibiza delivers a slice of celebrity life for everyone. Its timeless charm, luxury offerings, and vibrant energy make it the ultimate destination for those seeking both relaxation and excitement.