Discover 3 farms in Ibiza for unforgettable animal adventures with kids

Farms in Ibiza offer unique and enriching animal experiences for children, providing families with a fantastic way to explore the island’s natural side. This island also has a quieter, more rural charm where kids can interact with animals, learn about farming, and enjoy nature.

Whether it’s meeting alpacas, interacting with horses, or exploring organic farms, these locations provide an educational and fun escape from the typical tourist activities. Here’s a guide to some of the best animal experiences for kids on the island.

Can Muson: a true farm experience for families

Can Muson, located just outside Santa Eulària, is one of Ibiza’s most well-known farms. It’s a charming ecological farm where children can get up close and personal with a variety of animals. From goats and chickens to rabbits and ducks, kids have the chance to learn about the different species, their habits, and how to care for them. The farm is focused on sustainability and organic agriculture, offering a valuable learning experience alongside the animal interactions.

Children can also participate in workshops that teach them about farming practices, such as planting vegetables and taking care of the farm’s garden. Can Muson is not only a place to meet animals, but also a space where kids can begin to understand the importance of living in harmony with nature. The farm’s café and shop offer locally grown produce, making it a wholesome family destination.

Es Currals Alpacas Ibiza: meeting Ibiza’s first alpacas

Es Currals Alpacas Ibiza is truly unique, standing out as the first alpaca farm on the island. Located in the tranquil countryside of Sant Carles, this farm offers a different type of animal experience for children. Alpacas are gentle, curious creatures, and children will love meeting them in their natural environment.

At Es Currals, families can book guided tours where they can interact with the alpacas, feed them, and learn about their behavior and wool production. The experience is not just limited to alpacas, as the farm also has other animals like goats and ducks. However, the alpacas are certainly the main attraction, providing an exotic and memorable experience for kids who may have never encountered these animals before. Es Currals is an ideal spot for families looking for something a little out of the ordinary while visiting Ibiza’s farms.

Ibiza Horse Valley: for young horse lovers

While not a traditional farm, Ibiza Horse Valley offers an incredible opportunity for children to meet horses in a natural, protected environment. Located in the beautiful north of the island, this sanctuary for horses provides a safe home for rescued animals. The farm is dedicated to rehabilitating horses that have been mistreated or abandoned, and children can learn about the importance of animal care and welfare during their visit.

The farm offers guided tours where kids can meet the horses, learn about their stories, and see how they live in harmony with nature. For horse-loving families, Ibiza Horse Valley is a great place to introduce children to the world of equine care, while also supporting a noble cause. It’s a fantastic addition to the list of farms in Ibiza offering animal experiences.

Why visiting Ibiza’s farms is the perfect family activity

Visiting farms in Ibiza is a fantastic way for families to enjoy the natural side of the island. These farms not only provide fun interactions with animals, but they also offer educational opportunities, teaching children about sustainability, organic farming, and animal welfare. Whether it’s meeting alpacas at Es Currals, learning about horses at Ibiza Horse Valley, or exploring the ecological farm of Can Muson, each location provides a unique experience that will stay with your children long after the holiday is over.

Ibiza’s farms offer a peaceful and enriching alternative to the typical beach and party scenes, making them a perfect addition to any family holiday itinerary. Whether your kids are animal lovers or simply looking for a fun and educational day out, these farms will provide memories that last a lifetime.