Discover the beauty of Ibiza’s old town: a journey through history and culture

If you’re planning a trip to Ibiza, one destination should be at the very top of your list: Ibiza’s old town. Nestled atop the striking Puig de Vila hill, this historic quarter is an architectural masterpiece, encircled by ancient walls that date back to the reign of Philip II. These fortifications once made Ibiza one of the most secure islands in the Mediterranean.

As you meander through the narrow, winding streets within the fortified walls, you’ll encounter a wealth of architectural treasures. Each building tells the story of the various cultures that have shaped Ibiza throughout its history. It’s no surprise that Ibiza’s old town has earned the prestigious designation of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in recognition of its immense cultural and historical value.

A street inside Dalt Vila’s walls.

The Cathedral and its treasures

Among the most remarkable landmarks in this district is the impressive Cathedral of Our Lady of the Snows (Virgen de las Nieves), which crowns the highest point of Ibiza’s capital. Its towering silhouette is an unmissable feature of the city’s skyline. Built on the site of a former mosque, the cathedral combines Gothic and Baroque architectural styles. Inside, visitors are treated to a collection of priceless treasures, including the revered statue of Virgen de las Nieves, the island’s patron saint, the beautifully crafted altarpiece of San Antonio Abad, and the fascinating Sacristy Museum.

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Snows.

As your exploration of Ibiza’s old town continues, you’ll come across the stunning Baroque church of Santo Domingo. With its five side chapels, it is home to a wealth of artistic masterpieces, such as the magnificent Genoese altarpiece and the church’s distinctive three red-tiled domes. This building is just one of the many examples of the artistic heritage that permeates every corner of the old town.

Baroque church of Santo Domingo.

Exploring the Town Hall and Almudaina Castle: hidden gems of Ibiza’s old town

Next on your journey is the Town Hall, which occupies a former Dominican convent. Inside, you’ll step back in time as you explore the preserved refectory and cloister, giving you a glimpse into the life of the monks who once lived within these walls.

The Town Hall occupies a former Dominican convent.

Nearby, the imposing Almudaina Castle stands as a monument to the city’s former defences. Commissioned by Philip II, this Renaissance-era fortress exemplifies the architectural sophistication of the period. It guards the five ancient gates leading into the walled city, with the Ses Taules gate being the most striking of them all. Its entrance is flanked by two Roman statues, crowned with imperial symbols, offering visitors a grand welcome to Ibiza’s old town.

Almudaina Castle.

A visit to Ibiza’s old town is much more than an architectural tour; it’s an immersion into the very essence and origins of the island itself. By exploring its cobbled streets and majestic landmarks, you’ll be delving deep into the history, culture, and soul of Ibiza, making memories that are sure to last long after your departure.

Ses Taules gate.

Make sure not to miss this extraordinary experience. Dive into the captivating charm of Ibiza’s old town, where centuries of history and culture come to life.