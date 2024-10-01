New impressive five-star hotel set to open in Ibiza by 2025

Ibiza is gearing up to welcome a brand-new five-star hotel in 2025 as the renowned Destino Pacha Hotel Ibiza undergoes an extensive renovation.

After closing its doors at the end of the 2024 season, the hotel is set to relaunch under a new name: Destino Five Ibiza. This transformation will be far-reaching, with significant changes to both the interior and exterior spaces of the property. According to a statement from The Pacha Group, the five-star hotel will offer a fresh aesthetic that blends contemporary luxury with the vibrant energy that Ibiza is known for.

“The entire property, from the dining and leisure areas to the individual rooms, suites, and villas, will be meticulously redesigned to reflect a sophisticated and dynamic atmosphere”, a spokesperson for the group confirmed. The ambitious project is set to create a cutting-edge five-star hotel that not only enhances its already impressive facilities but also sets new standards for high-end accommodation on the island.

An unmatched five-star experience

As part of the transformation, the new five-star hotel will introduce a host of exciting new features aimed at offering guests the ultimate in luxury and comfort. Among the most notable upgrades will be the addition of outdoor bathtubs on room terraces, allowing guests to enjoy an “unparalleled luxury and relaxation experience” while taking in the stunning views of Ibiza’s natural beauty. In keeping with this focus on high-end amenities, rooms will also feature state-of-the-art minibars, ensuring that guests have the utmost convenience at their fingertips.

But the luxury doesn’t stop there. The hotel will also debut a new outdoor gym, which the company describes as “a wellness oasis”. Surrounded by the lush, natural scenery of Ibiza, this facility will offer guests a unique and invigorating place to stay fit and relax during their stay. Combined with its world-class amenities and breathtaking surroundings, Destino Five Ibiza promises to redefine the concept of wellness at a five-star hotel.

Redefining sustainable luxury in a five-star hotel

In an era where sustainability is more important than ever, Destino Five Ibiza aims to be a leader in this regard, particularly among five-star hotels. The Pacha Group has committed to ensuring that the hotel’s new design meets the stringent requirements of LEED Platinum certification, specifically focusing on water conservation. This certification is the highest standard in green building practices, and achieving it will place Destino Five Ibiza at the forefront of sustainable luxury on the island.

The company’s commitment to sustainability will not only reduce the hotel’s environmental footprint but also enhance the guest experience, providing eco-conscious travellers with a guilt-free way to indulge in the opulence of a five-star hotel. By incorporating sustainable practices into its operations and design, Destino Five Ibiza is positioning itself as both a luxurious getaway and an environmentally responsible choice for discerning visitors.

Elevating the five-star hotel lifestyle

When the five-star hotel reopens its doors in 2025, guests can expect more than just aesthetic changes. The hotel will present a completely reimagined lifestyle experience, with an elevated focus on gastronomy, enhanced amenities, and innovative programming. The Pacha Group has promised that the dining options will be taken to the next level, offering more refined culinary experiences that are in harmony with the island’s rich flavours and ingredients.

The enhanced amenities will go beyond just comfort, providing guests with moments of unique celebration and joy. The hotel’s new design will create spaces specifically intended for hosting events, offering guests the opportunity to experience Ibiza’s famous nightlife without having to leave the property. With an innovative approach to guest experiences, Destino Five Ibiza is set to become a hub for those seeking luxury, fun, and unforgettable moments in a five-star setting.

Marco Carola brings Music On back to the five-star hotel

A key highlight of Destino Five Ibiza’s relaunch will be the return of Marco Carola and his iconic Music On party, a staple in the island’s nightlife scene. The celebrated DJ will bring his immersive, high-energy event back to the hotel, with a star-studded lineup of internationally acclaimed artists. Fans of electronic music can look forward to performances by Black Coffee, Pawsa, BLOND:ISH, Chelina Manuhutu, and many more, ensuring that Destino Five Ibiza remains one of the top destinations for music lovers.

Known for his innovative approach to house and techno, Marco Carola’s return to this five-star hotel will add a new layer of excitement to the property’s nightlife offerings. Whether guests are drawn to the music or the luxury amenities, Destino Five Ibiza will provide an experience that truly captures the spirit of Ibiza’s vibrant party culture while maintaining the elegance and exclusivity that defines a five-star hotel.

A new chapter for Ibiza’s five-star hotel scene

As Ibiza continues to attract luxury travellers from around the world, Destino Five Ibiza’s transformation is set to raise the bar for the island’s high-end accommodations. By blending top-tier luxury with a commitment to sustainability, wellness, and entertainment, the new five-star hotel will offer an all-encompassing experience that caters to a wide range of tastes and desires. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a night of world-class music, Destino Five Ibiza will stand out as a premier choice among five-star hotels.