3 delicious typical Ibizan dining spots to eat like the locals do

When it comes to Ibizan dining, few places capture the island’s rich history and culinary soul quite like Ca n’Alfredo, Bar Costa, and Ca n’Anneta, also known as Bar Anita. These iconic restaurants offer more than just a meal—they provide an authentic taste of the island’s culture and a window into its timeless flavours. Open all year round, including in winter, they are perfect for enjoying Ibiza’s culinary delights no matter the season.

Ca n’Alfredo: icon of Ibizan dining in the heart of Ibiza Town

Located in the heart of Ibiza Town, Ca n’Alfredo has been an emblem of traditional Ibizan dining since 1934. With its prime position on the historic Passeig de Vara de Rey, this family-run restaurant serves Ibizan recipes that have stood the test of time.

Location: Passeig de Vara de Rey, Ibiza Town.

Opening hours:

Tuesday: 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Wednesday: 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Thursday: 12:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Friday: 12:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Saturday: 12:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Sunday: 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Monday: closed

What to try:

Sofrit pagès: a hearty dish made with locally sourced meats, potatoes, and aromatic spices.

a hearty dish made with locally sourced meats, potatoes, and aromatic spices. Bullit de peix: fresh fish simmered with potatoes in a saffron-infused broth, served with rice topped with aioli.

fresh fish simmered with potatoes in a saffron-infused broth, served with rice topped with aioli. Borrida de rajada: a traditional skate fish stew with potatoes, garlic, and almonds.

a traditional skate fish stew with potatoes, garlic, and almonds. Frita de Polp: stir-fried octopus with potatoes, peppers, and local herbs.

The warm decor and attentive service at Ca n’Alfredo evoke a sense of nostalgia. Their extensive wine list, featuring both local and Spanish selections, perfectly complements each dish.

Why visit: dining at Ca n’Alfredo is like stepping into a living tribute to Ibiza’s culinary legacy. No matter the time of year, this restaurant remains a cherished symbol of tradition.

Bar Costa: the rustic sandwich haven in Santa Gertrudis

Nestled in the charming village of Santa Gertrudis, Bar Costa is a beloved spot for both locals and visitors. Known for its laid-back atmosphere and simple yet exquisite menu, it has become synonymous with quality ingredients and rustic charm.

Location: Plaça de l’Església, Santa Gertrudis.

Opening hours:

Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 8:30 am – 0:00 am

Thursday: 8:30 am – 0:00 am

Friday: 8:30 am – 0:00 am

Saturday: 8:30 am – 0:00 am

Sunday: 8:30 am – 0:00 am

Monday: 8:30 am – 0:00 am

Signature dishes:

Iberian ham sandwich: thick slices of rustic bread topped with cured Iberian ham.

thick slices of rustic bread topped with cured Iberian ham. Sobrasada sandwich: a sandwich featuring rich, smoky Ibizan sobrasada.

a sandwich featuring rich, smoky Ibizan sobrasada. Manchego cheese sandwich: creamy Manchego cheese served on artisanal bread.

The bar’s walls are adorned with local artwork and historic photos, adding to its unique charm. The outdoor seating area is perfect for enjoying lunch while watching the village life unfold under the Mediterranean sun.

Why visit: Bar Costa turns the humble sandwich into an art form. Open throughout the year, it’s the perfect place for a hearty meal in any season.

Ca n’Anneta: the essence of tradition in Sant Carles

In the peaceful village of Sant Carles, Ca n’Anneta is more than a restaurant—it’s a local institution. Originally a meeting spot for the community, this bar-restaurant is renowned for its traditional drinks and comforting Ibizan dishes.

Location: Sant Carles de Peralta, in front of the church.

Opening hours:

From Monday to Sunday: 7:00 am – 1:00 am

Must-try delicacies:

Hierbas Ibicencas: a traditional Ibizan herbal liqueur made with local wild herbs, enjoyed as a post-meal drink.

a traditional Ibizan herbal liqueur made with local wild herbs, enjoyed as a post-meal drink. Payesa salad: a traditional salad made with potatoes, peppers, dried fish, and local olive oil.

The eclectic decor—with vintage artefacts, mismatched chairs, and a cosy ambiance—perfectly captures the rural charm of Ibiza. After your meal, take a stroll around the village to discover Sant Carles’ treasures, including the famous Las Dalias market.

Why visit: Ca n’Anneta embodies the heart of the community and showcases Ibiza’s famed Hierbas Ibicencas. Open year-round, it’s a must-visit for an authentic local experience, even during the quieter winter months.

Why these restaurants define Ibizan dining

Each of these establishments offers something uniquely Ibizan: Ca n’Alfredo presents the island’s culinary history in the bustling town centre, Bar Costa elevates simplicity in the picturesque village of Santa Gertrudis, and Ca n’Anneta captures the essence of community in Sant Carles.

Their year-round availability makes them ideal choices for both summer travellers and winter explorers.

Tips for an unforgettable Ibizan dining experience

Make a reservation: these popular spots fill up quickly, even during the winter season, so, if possible, book a table in advance. Try local specialities: don’t miss out on recommendations from the staff—they may introduce you to hidden gems on the menu. Savour the moment: dining in Ibiza is about more than the food; it’s about enjoying the ambiance and connecting with the island’s rich culture.

Whether you’re enjoying the flavours of a bullit de peix at Ca n’Alfredo, savouring a bocadillo de sobrasada at Bar Costa, or sipping on hierbas Ibicencas at Ca n’Anneta, these restaurants offer an authentic taste of Ibiza’s culinary heritage.

For those seeking a true Ibizan dining experience at any time of year, these iconic spots promise to leave a lasting impression—one unforgettable bite at a time.