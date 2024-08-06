Vibra Hotels: Uncover two enchanting venues with soul and exquisite cuisine to delight in at Playa d’en Bossa in 2024

Vibra Hotels offers its visitors a treat for all the sense at the Seahorse Beach Club and Restaurant, its brand-new space on the beach at Playa d’en Bossa with stunning views of Formentera and Dalt Villa. The space is decorated in shades of coral and gold, surrounded by lush vegetation and has the infinite deep blue of the Mediterranean as a backdrop – what more do you need to celebrate, dance, enjoy and have fun? The restaurant, Seahorse, is a sea of tempting delights with an excellent quality menu to suit all tastes.

The seduction of Mediterranean cuisine brings flavour to the Seahorse restaurant. Apart from the delicious food, another great attraction of this Vibra Hotels club and restaurant is the environment, with views to die for. Those lucky enough to see them will have the blue hues of the sea etched in their memories forever.

The gastronomic proposal of Vibra Hotels in Seahorse

In this Vibra Hotels restaurant, the food takes its inspiration from the sea, with a rich variety of tasty choices. Some of the menu highlights include oysters with caviar, Mediterranean red prawns, clams in green sauce, burrata and caviar salad and fresh Ibiza salad made with local products.

Also on offer is a succulent tuna tartare with potatoes and fried free-range eggs prepared to order; the Formentera-style lobster and fried eggs and the traditional Ibizan fish stew bullit de peix, as well as fideuà de pescadores (fish paella made with fine pasta noodles), arroz a banda (rice cooked with fish stock, cuttlefish and carabinero prawns) and red tuna tacos with Tequila José Cuervo. Or the pan-fried seabass, one of its star dishes!

For meat lovers, Black Angus quality reigns supreme in all their cuts, from the entrecôte to the delicious Seahorse burgers prepared in a brioche bun, or the chicken curry. They also have options for vegetarians such as the Beyond Vegetarian Burger served with avocado.

Those with a sweet tooth cannot possibly miss the torrija with hazelnut ice cream and caramel, the chocolate temptation with ice cream or the classic greixonera ibicenca (traditional cake).

In Seahorse they also serve a fabulous brunch style breakfast, with a fabulous array of toast from a choice of three types of bread, eggs, salmon or ham, detox juices, fruit and delicious yoghurt with cereals and freshly baked pastries. All this while you enjoy the sea breeze.

Tacosanto: authentic Mexican taqueria

If you would prefer some delicious Mexican food, also in Playa d’en Bossa you can find Tacosanto, an authentic taqueria with cheerful surroundings. A space with a quirky touch, aimed at all audiences and characterised by its different seating areas, all with the hallmark of Vibra Hotels.

Tacosanto is the perfect place to savour a variety of tacos, nachos and burritos, not forgetting the tamarind and Jamaican water, and the extensive menu of tequilas, mezcal and cocktails. A commitment to the authentic Mexican taqueria with original recipes and produced in Tacosanto’s own kitchen with local quality products.

The menu is like a tour of Mexico that begins with different types of tacos such as pork confit carnitas, or chicken tinga with tomato and onion, quesadillas with crumbled chorizo and melted cheese; traditional huitlacoche tortillas with avocado and melted cheese; and squash blossom with melted cheese.

Tacosanto specialities include classic nachos with melted cheese, chilli con carne, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream, or poblaqueso with melted cheese and rajas de chilli poblano, or governador tacos with prawns, peppers, tomato, chipotles and melted cheese. There are also salads and options for vegetarians. To accompany, Modelo beer, La Malquerida or different cocktails, as well as a wide range of tequilas and mezcals.

The restaurant has several seating environments such as the outdoor terrace presided over by an artistic mural by Ibizan artist Aída Miró; the inside dining room with tables for lunches or dinners; and two rooms with a more nightlife vibe. All the dishes at Tacosanto taste even better in the poolside lounge area, which is accessed through the restaurant.