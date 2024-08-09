Discover Zazú Ibiza: where every moment is perfectly crafted for your enjoyment

The good vibes at Zazú Ibiza hit you the moment you approach this unique establishment located on Playa d’en Bossa. The beach atmosphere merges with a décor that transports you to the African savannah. In this distinct setting, you’ll find excellent cuisine, music, and dance throughout the day, with a lunch and dinner show offering that’s hard to find elsewhere. After all, every moment is perfect when the goal is to enjoy yourself.

The urban concept of Zazú, already a huge success with three central locations in Valencia, transforms into a beachside atmosphere in Ibiza. However, the restaurant retains its essence of gastronomy intertwined with live shows, which is much loved by its regular patrons.

“From ten in the morning, you can enjoy finely crafted cuisine, live shows, DJs, and live singers at Zazú Ibiza,” says Álex Guevara, one of the entrepreneurs behind the founding of Zazú.

Open kitchen from 10 AM to midnight

The kitchen is open from ten in the morning until midnight, continuously, to adapt to the pace of all its customers. During these extensive hours, you can savour delicious rice dishes (expected, being from Valencia), along with Mediterranean cuisine fused with Oriental flavours, including a sushi menu. Grilled fish and meats, and a variety of starters and sharing plates, complete a menu designed by Sergio Giraldo, the executive chef of the group and also of Morena restaurant, which is also located in Ibiza.

The chef brings his extensive experience and talent to the gastronomic offering: he has worked in seven Michelin-starred restaurants and earned two Repsol Suns in other establishments.

Dine, dance, and enjoy at Zazú Ibiza

Zazú Ibiza is the hottest place to be on the island. It’s a venue where you can sunbathe, enjoy exquisite rice dishes, watch dazzling shows, and dance with friends. “There’s something for everyone,” summarises Álex Guevara, who views the arrival of Zazú in Ibiza as a huge success. “We wanted to expand the brand nationally and internationally, and the opportunity to come to the island came just two years ago,” he explains. He also highlights the great reception the business has had: at Zazú Ibiza, it’s common to see many famous faces, from influencers to elite athletes, as well as a wide array of personalities from different fields.

Zazú Ibiza offers different spaces perfect for any time of the day. Relaxing on their sun loungers and Balinese beds on the beach is the perfect plan, not forgetting to sit on their magnificent terrace or within the lush interior of the restaurant, where vegetation is an essential part of the décor.