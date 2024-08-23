Exploring Puig d’en Valls: a tranquil village near Ibiza Town

Puig d’en Valls, a charming village located just 3.2 km from the bustling Ibiza Town, offers a serene escape while still being conveniently close to the island’s vibrant life. This small village, nestled in Santa Eulària‘s municipality, is ideal for travellers seeking peace without sacrificing proximity to Ibiza’s famous attractions.

Visitors can easily access the wide range of accommodations, dining and entertainment options available in the city. This makes the village an ideal base for those who want to enjoy the quieter side of Ibiza while still being close to the island’s main attractions.

Molí de Puig d’en Valls, a flour mill with centuries of history.

Accommodation in Puig d’en Valls

For those looking to stay in Puig d’en Valls, there are several accommodation options ranging from luxurious rural hotels to private villas. One of the standout places to stay is Hotel Rural Xereca. This five-star hotel is set in a beautifully restored traditional finca, surrounded by lush gardens and orange groves.

Xereca offers a unique blend of luxury and nature, with spacious rooms, some of which feature private terraces. The hotel is family-friendly, welcoming children and even offering babysitting services. The on-site restaurant serves exquisite dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients, allowing guests to indulge in a gourmet experience in a serene setting. Additionally, the hotel features a wellness area with a yoga shala and offers holistic treatments, making it a perfect retreat for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation​.

Hotel Rural Xereca.

Another excellent option is Agroturismo Ca n’Arabí, just a few minutes away from the village centre. This charming agrotourism hotel is set in a converted farmhouse, offering a rustic yet comfortable atmosphere. The spacious rooms and large outdoor pool are complemented by beautiful gardens, creating a tranquil environment ideal for unwinding. Ca n’Arabí is also family-friendly, making it a great choice for those travelling with children. The hotel’s breakfast, featuring fresh local produce, is a highlight for many guests. For those who enjoy outdoor activities, the surrounding area offers numerous trails for cycling and walking, allowing visitors to explore the natural beauty of Ibiza​.

In addition to these two exceptional properties, Puig d’en Valls is close to a variety of other accommodation options, including private villas and additional rural hotels. If you prefer staying in the heart of the action, Ibiza Town, with its wide range of hotels catering to all budgets and preferences, is only a short drive away.

Dining in Puig d’en Valls

Puig d’en Valls boasts a variety of dining options that cater to all tastes. For traditional Ibizan cuisine, Es Camí Vell is a must-visit, offering dishes rich in local flavours. If you’re in the mood for something casual, La Pizzería de Puig d’en Valls serves up delicious pizzas in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Restaurant Oli is another local favourite, known for its cozy setting and a varied menu including sandwiches and mixed dishes, providing a delightful dining experience in the heart of the village.

Torre de Ca sa Blanca Dona, a historic tower that once served as a defensive structure.

Points of interest

Molí de Puig d'en Valls : this ancient windmill is a significant historical landmark in the village. It's well-preserved and offers a glimpse into the island's agricultural past.

Torre de Ca sa Blanca Dona: a historic tower that once served as a defensive structure, it now stands as a reminder of Ibiza's rich history. The tower is located a short walk from the village centre and offers scenic views of the surrounding countryside.

Outdoor activities

For those who enjoy outdoor activities, Puig d’en Valls provides easy access to various recreational options. The nearby Es Raspallar Pool is a great place for a swim, with day passes available for visitors. The surrounding countryside offers excellent trails for running, cycling and walking, allowing you to explore the natural beauty of the area.

Puig d’en Valls is a hidden gem offering a perfect blend of tranquillity and accessibility.