Sant Agustí des Vedrà: a small yet stunning village in the heart of Ibiza

Nestled in the peaceful countryside of Ibiza, Sant Agustí des Vedrà offers a unique charm for travellers looking to explore the island’s traditional side. This picturesque village, located on a hilltop in Sant Josep‘s municipality, provides stunning views of vineyards, almond groves and the surrounding countryside.

Although small in size, its cultural richness, history and proximity to beautiful beaches make it a destination worth visiting. In this guide, we will uncover the history of Sant Agustí, its local attractions, nearby accommodations and activities, providing everything you need to plan a perfect trip.

Sant Agustí’s church.

A glimpse into the authentic Ibiza’s rural life

The village has retained much of its traditional architecture and layout, offering visitors a glimpse into the authentic rural life of Ibiza. The village’s history dates back centuries and its whitewashed buildings are a testament to its Moorish and Christian heritage.

At the heart of the village lies the Church of Sant Agustí, built in the early 19th century. This church is a beautiful example of Ibizan architecture, with simple yet elegant lines, creating a peaceful atmosphere ideal for reflection and tranquillity.

Like many villages in Ibiza, Sant Agustí has a deep-rooted cultural tradition. The village celebrates its annual festival on 28 August in honour of Saint Augustine. During these festivities, visitors can experience traditional Ibizan music, dance and culinary delights. The lively atmosphere of the festival provides a stark contrast to the village’s usual quiet and laid-back character, offering an authentic look into local life.

The village celebrates its annual festival on 28 August.

Accommodation near Sant Agustí

While there are no hotels or major accommodation options within the village itself, visitors need not worry. The towns of Sant Antoni and Sant Josep, just a short drive away, offer a wide range of accommodation options, from boutique hotels to luxury resorts.

In addition, the area is known for its stunning private villas, providing secluded and serene stays surrounded by nature.

Dining in Sant Agustí

A highlight in Sant Agustí is the renowned Can Berri Vell restaurant, a hidden gem offering traditional Ibizan and Mediterranean cuisine with a modern twist.

The menu at Can Berri Vell includes dishes made with fresh, local ingredients, such as seafood, meats and farm-fresh vegetables, creating an unforgettable dining experience in a beautifully restored farmhouse setting.

Historical and cultural attractions

In addition to its quaint streets and beautiful church, Sant Agustí is home to several historical landmarks worth exploring. These include:

The Tower of Can Curt : this historic tower, originally used for defence against pirate attacks, offers an intriguing glimpse into Ibiza’s past.

: this historic tower, originally used for defence against pirate attacks, offers an intriguing glimpse into Ibiza’s past. The Aljub de sa Quintana d’en Berri: an old water cistern, which was vital for collecting rainwater in the drier months, showcasing the traditional methods of water storage used by earlier Ibizans.

The Tower of Can Curt.

Both sites are integral to understanding the historical challenges faced by the locals and their resourceful solutions.

Nearby beaches and outdoor activities

Sant Agustí’s inland location does not mean that you’ll miss out on Ibiza’s famous beaches. Some of the most beautiful spots on the island are within a short drive from the village:

Cala Bassa: known for its crystal-clear waters and fine sand, Cala Bassa is perfect for swimming and sunbathing.

Cala Comte: one of the most scenic beaches in Ibiza, Cala Comte offers stunning sunsets and picturesque views of tiny offshore islands.

Cala Vedella: a popular spot for families, with calm, shallow waters ideal for snorkelling and paddleboarding.

Cala Vedella.

Surrounded by rolling hills and fertile valleys, Sant Agustí is also an excellent base for outdoor enthusiasts. The area is perfect for hiking, trail running, and cycling, offering trails that meander through forests, vineyards, and farmlands. The rugged terrain and panoramic views make it a haven for nature lovers looking to experience Ibiza beyond its beaches and nightlife. Some popular routes include walks towards the nearby Puig de sa Capelleta or through the Es Amunts natural park.

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat or looking to immerse yourself in traditional Ibizan culture, Sant Agustí has something to offer. From its rich history and cultural heritage to its proximity to some of the island’s most stunning beaches and outdoor activities, this quaint village is a hidden gem that promises an authentic Balearic experience.

Sant Agustí des Vedrà might be small, but it leaves a lasting impression.