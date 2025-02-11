Summer in Ibiza is always synonymous with music, parties, and exclusivity, but in 2025, a new milestone is added to its vibrant nightlife scene. The Masquerade, Claptone’s iconic event, is moving to Chinois, where every Saturday from 24 May to 4 October, attendees can immerse themselves in an experience of mystery, dance, and unparalleled spectacle.

With his enigmatic golden mask and unmistakable house sound, Claptone has made The Masquerade one of the most anticipated events in Ibiza’s calendar. This year, its arrival at Chinois marks a new chapter in the evolution of the event, promising to combine the opulence of a luxury club with the essence of Venetian carnivals.

Claptone brings spectacular Carnival to Ibiza this summer: The Masquerade lands in Chinois 1

A new home for The Masquerade

From its beginnings at Pacha Ibiza and its time at Amnesia, The Masquerade has been a benchmark for house and electronic music on the island. Now, with its move to Chinois, the experience is being reinvented in a more exclusive and sophisticated setting.

Located in the heart of Marina Botafoch, the venue draws inspiration from 1920s China, with opulent décor, dim lighting, and a state-of-the-art sound system. Its unique atmosphere and focus on delivering sensory experiences make it the perfect venue for The Masquerade, where the concept of a clandestine party is stronger than ever.

According to Claptone:

“Ibiza is a place where music and magic meet. The Masquerade at Chinois will be an unparalleled experience, where intimacy and grandeur blend to create unforgettable nights”.

Claptone brings spectacular Carnival to Ibiza this summer: The Masquerade lands in Chinois 2

What to expect

The Masquerade is an immersive spectacle where attendees become part of a story filled with mystery and excitement. Here is what you can expect if you decide to join this experience:

From the moment you enter Chinois, you will be transported into a world of fantasy. Masks, extravagant costumes, live performances, and décor inspired by Venetian masquerade balls will transform the night into an unforgettable event.

The best House music on the island

Claptone will be the host every night, delivering sets full of groove, deep house, and melodic touches that have defined his career. Throughout the season, the DJ booth will be filled with top-tier guests.

Claptone brings spectacular Carnival to Ibiza this summer: The Masquerade lands in Chinois 3

In previous editions, The Masquerade has welcomed names such as Purple Disco Machine, Diplo, Fatboy Slim, and Todd Terry, setting high expectations for 2025.

An exclusive experience

With a more limited capacity than in previous editions, the party promises a more intimate experience. This means better stage visibility, a more immersive sound, and a more select atmosphere, allowing each guest to feel part of the magic.

Plan your visit

If you want to experience this first-hand, here are some key details to plan your night:

Dates: every Saturday from 24 May to 4 October 2025.

every Saturday from 24 May to 4 October 2025. Location: Chinois, Marina Botafoch, Ibiza.

Chinois, Marina Botafoch, Ibiza. Tip: book in advance, as capacity is limited and tickets tend to sell out quickly.

Claptone brings spectacular Carnival to Ibiza this summer: The Masquerade lands in Chinois 4

Beyond the party: discover Ibiza by day

While The Masquerade will be one of the summer’s standout events, Ibiza has much more to offer. If you are visiting the island for its nightlife, take advantage of the daytime to explore some of its most iconic spots:

Paradisiacal beaches: enjoy coves such as Cala Comte, Cala Bassa, or Ses Salines.

enjoy coves such as Cala Comte, Cala Bassa, or Ses Salines. Local gastronomy: try authentic Ibizan cuisine at traditional restaurants like Can Pujol or El Bigotes .

try authentic Ibizan cuisine at traditional restaurants like or . History and culture: visit Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s old town, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Cala Bassa. Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s old town. Cala Comte.

An unmissable event for music and party lovers

The Masquerade is set to be one of the most exclusive and immersive experiences of the season in Ibiza. If you are looking for a night of magic, mystery, and top-tier music, this event is for you.

With Claptone at the helm, spectacular production, and a select crowd, every Saturday will be an opportunity to experience nightlife in a unique way. Do not hesitate and get ready to immerse yourself in the most exclusive carnival on the White Island.

Are you ready to put on your mask? Secure your ticket and prepare for an unforgettable night Chinois.