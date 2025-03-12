This is the explosive line-up that ANTS Metalworks uses to ignite summer 2025 at Ushuaïa Ibiza

Ushuaïa Ibiza‘s legendary ANTS residency is back, bigger and bolder than ever, with ANTS Metalworks, a revolutionary new concept that will reimagine The Colony as an electrifying industrial world. This summer, ANTS pushes boundaries, transforming the iconic open-air venue into a dystopian, machine-fuelled electronic music haven where beats collide with cutting-edge visuals and immersive production.

The 2025 season kicks off on 3 May with a show-stopping opening party lineup featuring exclusive back-to-back (B2B) sets, debut performances, and some of the most sought-after names in underground house and techno. With 23 electrifying Saturdays running from 3 May to 4 October, ANTS Metalworks promises an unforgettable season where music, technology, and performance intertwine to create an unparalleled Ibiza experience.

A high-voltage opening party line-up

ANTS Metalworks’ season opener will be nothing short of spectacular, featuring an array of world-class DJs delivering powerhouse back-to-back sets and first-ever appearances at Ushuaïa Ibiza. The lineup is designed to set the tone for a summer of relentless energy, innovation, and pulsating beats.

Among the most anticipated sets of the night is the first-ever Green Velvet B2B Skepta performance at ANTS. This exclusive pairing brings together the underground house and techno mastery of Green Velvet with the raw bass-driven energy of UK music heavyweight Skepta, creating a never-before-seen fusion of styles guaranteed to ignite the dancefloor.

ANTS mainstay Andrea Oliva joins forces with Nic Fanciulli once again for an electrifying B2B session. These two titans of the underground scene have built a reputation for their high-energy, expertly curated sets, making their collaboration an essential highlight of the opening party. Their synergy behind the decks never fails to deliver an unforgettable experience for the crowd.

Another explosive duo, Chelina Manuhutu B2B Syreeta, returns for their second ANTS B2B, bringing their signature superwoman energy to the decks. Having already established themselves as two of the most formidable forces in house and tech music, their set is expected to be a high-voltage journey through deep basslines and hypnotic rhythms.

Adding to the lineup’s dynamic energy, Manda Moor B2B Sirus Hood will make their ANTS debut as a duo, continuing their undeniable musical synergy that has already captivated dancefloors across the world. Known for their infectious grooves and unique house stylings, this pair is set to bring fresh, unpredictable energy to Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Newcomer Hitty is another name to watch, making his ANTS debut and bringing his distinctive underground sound and signature look—trademark gloves included—to The Colony for the first time. And no ANTS opening party would be complete without Raúl Rodríguez, a key figure in the ANTS movement and a resident DJ who continues to define the unmistakable sound of The Colony year after year.

A revolutionary concept: the industrial heart of Ibiza

This season, ANTS Metalworks reinvents the clubbing experience by transforming Ushuaïa Ibiza into an industrial playground, a dystopian world where sound, production, and performance collide in breathtaking fashion. Expect massive scrap-metal structures, pulsating LED visuals, and heavy machinery-themed staging, creating an immersive, futuristic atmosphere unlike anything seen before.

Every Saturday, from day to night, the industrial heart of The Colony will come alive, driving the rhythm of Ibiza with a relentless mix of house and techno. The raw, mechanical pulse of the underground will be amplified by Ushuaïa’s world-renowned sound system, transporting clubbers into the heart of the ANTS Metalworks machine.

23 weeks of unstoppable energy at Ushuaïa Ibiza

From 3 May to 4 October 2025, ANTS Metalworks will dominate Ushuaïa Ibiza every Saturday, delivering 23 consecutive weeks of pure, high-energy clubbing. With a rotating roster of world-class DJs, exclusive B2B performances, and a mind-blowing industrial-themed production, this season is set to be one of the most intense in ANTS history.

Each week, The Colony will unleash its mechanical fury, with a soundtrack of cutting-edge house and techno, driving the rhythm of Ibiza’s underground movement. As one of the island’s most iconic residencies, ANTS continues to be the beating heart of Ushuaïa Ibiza’s summer calendar, drawing in electronic music lovers from all over the world.

The party continues at Hï Ibiza

For those who refuse to let the night end, the ANTS experience extends beyond Ushuaïa Ibiza. Once the sun sets and the music winds down at The Colony, the party continues across the road at Hï Ibiza, where Paco Osuna’s NOW HERE will take over the decks, keeping the underground spirit alive until the early hours.

For clubbers looking for the ultimate day-to-night Ibiza experience, combo tickets are available, granting access to both Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, ensuring an uninterrupted journey through the best of Ibiza’s electronic music scene.

Don’t miss the revolution – Book your place now

ANTS has long been one of Ibiza’s most celebrated and longest-running residencies, consistently pushing the boundaries of electronic music culture. With ANTS Metalworks, the brand takes a bold step into the future, fusing sound, visuals, and technology to create an immersive industrial wonderland unlike anything seen before.

Whether you’re a devoted ANTS fan or a first-time visitor to Ushuaïa Ibiza, this is your chance to be part of something groundbreaking. Secure your place at ANTS Metalworks 2025 and prepare to lose yourself in the raw, mechanical pulse of the underground. This is more than just a party—it’s a revolution.