Ibiza Town closes its streets this weekend for something worth seeing

Ibiza Town road closures are planned for Saturday, 29th March 2025, due to the celebration of the annual Cursa Patrimoni. If you’re visiting the island this weekend or planning to move around the city centre that day, here’s everything you need to know about traffic and parking restrictions.

This helpful guide outlines the exact streets that will be affected and offers practical advice for tourists to avoid unnecessary delays.

What is the Cursa Patrimoni?

The Cursa Patrimoni is a running event that takes place every spring in Ibiza Town, celebrating the city’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Runners can choose between 5km and 10km races, starting at 4:00 PM on Conde de Rosselló Street.

The race follows a circular route through some of the most central and scenic streets of Ibiza Town, including:

The Botafoch maritime station

8 de Agosto Avenue

The city’s first ring road

Ignasi Wallis Avenue

Isidor Macabich Avenue

País Valenciano Street

And the final stretch through the popular Paseo de Vara de Rey

It’s a local event with a great community spirit, open to runners of all levels.

Parking restrictions from Friday 28th March

To prepare for the event, parking will be prohibited from 8:00 PM on Friday 28th March until 8:00 PM on Saturday 29th March on the Paseo de Juan Carlos I, in both directions. If you plan to leave your vehicle near this area, make sure to move it before the restriction begins to avoid fines or towing.

Ibiza Town road closures on Saturday 29th March

Several key roads will be temporarily closed on Saturday afternoon. If you’re planning to move around Ibiza Town, especially by car, these are the areas and times to keep in mind.

From 3:45 PM to 5:40 PM:

Conde de Rosselló Street : closed to traffic, except for residents of La Marina and Dalt Vila between Riambau Street and Bartomeu de Rosselló Avenue.

: closed to traffic, except for residents of La Marina and Dalt Vila between Riambau Street and Bartomeu de Rosselló Avenue. Santa Eulària Avenue : closed in both directions.

: closed in both directions. Paseo de Juan Carlos I : closed in both directions.

: closed in both directions. 8 de Agosto Avenue and Podencos roundabout: both will be closed during this time frame.

From 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM:

España Avenue , between País Valenciano Street and Paseo de Vara de Rey.

, between País Valenciano Street and Paseo de Vara de Rey. Suministros Ibiza roundabout : will be closed, except for vehicles going to the Formentera ferry terminal. Access will be allowed via Bartomeu Rosselló Sala Street.

: will be closed, except for vehicles going to the Formentera ferry terminal. Access will be allowed via Bartomeu Rosselló Sala Street. E-10 , from Suministros Ibiza roundabout to Can Misses roundabout, in both directions.

, from Suministros Ibiza roundabout to Can Misses roundabout, in both directions. Access to Can Misses roundabout : open for vehicles coming from Corona Street, San Cristóbal Street and ses Figueretes.

: open for vehicles coming from Corona Street, San Cristóbal Street and ses Figueretes. Sant Antoni de Portmany Avenue , from Sa Blanca Dona roundabout to Sa Real roundabout, in the descending direction.

, from Sa Blanca Dona roundabout to Sa Real roundabout, in the descending direction. Ignasi Wallis Avenue , closed in both directions, except between Mallorca Street and Sa Real roundabout, which will remain open for local residents (La Marina, Dalt Vila, Es Pratet).

, closed in both directions, except between Mallorca Street and Sa Real roundabout, which will remain open for local residents (La Marina, Dalt Vila, Es Pratet). Isidor Macabich Avenue

País Valenciano Street

Travelling to the Port or Town Centre? Plan ahead

If you’re heading to the port area to catch a ferry, especially to Formentera, it’s strongly recommended to allow extra time and plan your route carefully. Access might be slower than usual and detours will be in place.

Walking or using public transport may be the easiest way to move around Ibiza Town during the race.

A local event worth seeing

The Cursa Patrimoni is more than just a sporting event – it’s part of local life. Even if you’re not taking part in the race, it can be a good opportunity to walk around the city centre, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and see a different side of Ibiza Town.

There’s often a lively mix of locals, music, and cheering spectators along the route, especially in well-known areas like Vara de Rey or Isidor Macabich Avenue.

Summary of Ibiza Town road closures – Saturday 29 March

When? Saturday, 29th March 2025, from 3:45 PM to 6:00 PM (depending on the street).

Saturday, 29th March 2025, from 3:45 PM to 6:00 PM (depending on the street). Why? The annual Cursa Patrimoni running event.

The annual Cursa Patrimoni running event. Parking ban: from 8:00 PM Friday to 8:00 PM Saturday on Paseo de Juan Carlos I.

from 8:00 PM Friday to 8:00 PM Saturday on Paseo de Juan Carlos I. Main streets affected: Conde de Rosselló Street, Paseo de Juan Carlos I, Santa Eulària Avenue, Ignasi Wallis Avenue, Isidor Macabich Avenue, and more.

Conde de Rosselló Street, Paseo de Juan Carlos I, Santa Eulària Avenue, Ignasi Wallis Avenue, Isidor Macabich Avenue, and more. Advice: avoid driving in central Ibiza Town during these hours and allow extra time for any travel plans.

More information

For any last-minute updates or changes to the route or schedule, stay tuned to our website or Ibiza News for real-time information.

Staying informed about Ibiza Town road closures this weekend will help you make the most of your visit. If you’re exploring the city, consider doing it on foot this Saturday afternoon and enjoy the atmosphere of a local celebration that puts Ibiza’s historic centre in the spotlight.